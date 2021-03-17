People watch a crew from Renaud Brothers and Brattleboro Public Works Department remove the nearly 40,000-pound pedestrian bridge that crossed over the Whetstone Brook, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to make repairs to the retaining wall that started to fall apart.
People watch a crew from Renaud Brothers and Brattleboro Public Works Department remove the nearly 40,000-pound pedestrian bridge that crossed over the Whetstone Brook, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to make repairs to the retaining wall that started to fall apart.
People watch a crew from Renaud Brothers and Brattleboro Public Works Department remove the nearly 40,000-pound pedestrian bridge that crossed over the Whetstone Brook, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to make repairs to the retaining wall that started to fall apart.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People watch a crew from Renaud Brothers and Brattleboro Public Works Department remove the nearly 40,000-pound pedestrian bridge that crossed over the Whetstone Brook, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to make repairs to the retaining wall that started to fall apart.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Brattleboro Public Works Director Steve Barrett looks at the damage after the pedestrian bridge that crossed over the Whetstone Brook, in Brattleboro, Vt., was removed on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — After a retaining wall collapsed near the footbridge crossing the Whetstone Brook and water started leaking on Bridge Street, the town moved quickly to address the issues.
“Problems seem to find us this week,” said Steve Barrett, director of the Department of Public Works. “We’re not seeking out these situations.”
At the Select Board meeting held remotely Tuesday, Barrett outlined projects that would be done the next day. The plan included removing the footbridge in the morning to ensure it would not be lost if the retaining wall became more damaged, and trying to repair a leak in the water system at nighttime.
Barrett said he received a phone call Monday morning that a section of the retaining wall near the Whetstone Pathway had collapsed. Upon arrival, he saw a 30-by-10-foot section of wall that had released and fallen into the brook, prompting the department to stabilize the area and close the footbridge. Renaud Brothers Construction engineers and state engineers specializing in streams were notified.
The pathway was installed in 2004 as a state project but it was built over old infrastructure, Barrett said. He plans to address the repair with a phased approach, beginning with protecting what is intact then deciding what comes next.
“My biggest concern right now is with spring runoff,” he said. “You got this gaping hole that’s open and it’s very vulnerable to additional wear or removal of the walls that are in place there.”
Bridge Street
Water began surfacing on Bridge Street over the weekend at the lower intersection of Main Street in front of Plaza Park across from the Brattleboro Food Co-op. Different scenarios were explored and it is believed a leak is happening in the middle of the intersection, requiring crews to work at a time with less traffic.
The plan was to start the project at 9 p.m. Wednesday with hopes of wrapping it up by 6 a.m. Thursday. The town hired the Windham County Sheriff’s Office to help with safety and traffic control.
“When we get done, we hope to make a repair or find either an old line that went to Plaza Park or a crack in the pipe or whatever, make the repair then we’ll put cold patch on that surface to kind of protect it,” Barrett said. “Cold patch is a temporary hot mix repair that we’ll have to put there until the hot mix plant’s open. So we’re pretty optimistic with the research we’ve done. The crew has been working on this since Saturday.”
Barrett considers the leak more of a nuisance than a big expense. The town budgets for maintenance and repair projects of the kind.
The project involving the retaining wall and footbridge is anticipated to come back before the board for emergency authorization to spend funds “because it’s going to be a substantial expense that’s unbudgeted,” Town Manager Peter Elwell said.
Other business
Elwell and board members noted their appreciation for board member Brandie Starr and Town Executive Secretary Jan Anderson for their service to the community. Starr served on the board for four years and didn’t seek reelection. Anderson is retiring after working for the town for 11 years.
As health commissioners, the board appointed Fire Capt. Charles “Chuck” Keir III as the health officer. He will become assistant chief starting in April. In town, the positions are traditionally linked.
The board authorized the purchase of playground equipment for South Main Street Park for $33,550 and for Pine Street Park for $21,350. The project is being funded by a $74,700 donation from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Withington Fund. The remaining funds from the contribution will go towards related site work at both locations.
