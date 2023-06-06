BRATTLEBORO — With the wind down of the emergency housing program that has been putting people up in motel rooms since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local request has been made to the state for assistance in setting up an emergency shelter in town in July.
Brattleboro Town Manager John Potter said a crisis response team made up of different agencies and town staff meets regularly and submitted the request.
According to a letter of interest to the Vermont Agency of Human Services, the emergency homeless shelter would be at 24 Glen Orne Drive next to the new Windham County Sheriff's Office headquarters. The ground floor has about 16,000 square feet of space and amenities include a break room to have meals, lockers, ways to secure other parts of the building not being used for shelter, multi-stall bathrooms on both floors with showers, a reception area, parking for 15 to 20 vehicles, and close proximity to current hotels in the motel housing program and a bus stop.
The idea is to pilot the site as an overnight shelter for as many as 100 adults of all gender identities and include families when needed in a separate space. Groundworks Collaborative would provide technical assistance and other partners would be engaged to provide services.
The crisis response team is asking the state agency to make a lease commitment for a year starting July 1 and contract with a shelter operator outside of the local area to oversee operations. Renting the space is estimated to cost about $192,000 for the year.
In case that doesn't happen or the shelter can't accommodate everyone, the town is requesting state lands be used for "dispersed camping." A separate letter of interest asks the agency to issue a request for proposals for as much as $180,000 to clean up public sanitation needs resulting from people illegally camping outside in Brattleboro after July 1, designate state-owned and managed lands in town as places people can camp outside, have a state employee to manage transportation to designated camping areas or emergency shelters.
"Town staff had been working on zoning guidance for tenting and other emergency shelters in case they're needed later this summer," Potter said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday.
The first phase of eligibility for the motel program tightening up started last week.
"It looks like the June 1 wave seems fairly light," Potter said. "That's the general impression that I've been getting from people around town. This could be due to the good work that the state and their partners have been doing on helping people with transition plans, and that some of the motels seem to be allowing people to stay on a bit."
Several Brattleboro motels have been part of the program. About 2,800 people were estimated to be affected by the evictions statewide, including between 70 and 80 in Brattleboro, according to Groundworks.
About 760 households were to lose eligibility for the program throughout the state on Thursday, with another 1,050 households facing displacement this summer.
On July 1, the Vermont Department for Children and Families expects about 45 additional households to exit the program statewide. These households will predominately be those in the pandemic-era extended eligibility categories not included in the general assistance weather conditions rules, namely those aged 60-64 years old and pregnant individuals not in their third trimester of pregnancy.
The third phase starts around the end of July and into the early fall, when DCF expects about 475 additional households statewide to have exhausted their 28-day maximum under the GA Emergency Housing rules and consequently no longer be eligible for the program statewide. The remaining households, about 600, are anticipated to begin exiting the program by late September.
In an interview Thursday, Groundworks Interim Deputy Executive Director Peter Elwell said his group's low-barrier emergency shelter at 54 South Main St. is at capacity. Some beds had been available when the group reopened in May after pausing services following the murder of a shelter coordinator at Morningside House by an ax-wielding client.
Since June 1, beds are filled each night. A waiting list is kept in case any become available.
To provide a higher level of service and better environment after reopening, Elwell said, the South Main Street space now closes each day at 6 p.m. to distinguish the end of Drop-In Center day services and the overnight shelter.
"We are finding it to be beneficial to both programs," he said.
Morningside House will not reopen for the foreseeable future, Elwell said. He declined to provide further details.
As for the proposed emergency shelter, Elwell said, "it's on such a large scale" that it'll require resources beyond what Groundworks and the local community could provide. His group would offer services like it does at transitional housing sites operated by Windham & Windsor Housing Trust in Brattleboro.
Elwell said the requests are responses to Vermont Department of Children and Families Commissioner Chris Winters' call for proposals to help with homelessness following the phasing out of the motel program. Groundworks also is asking for reimbursement from the state for tents and sleeping bags being handed out to clients, and the cost of portable restrooms recently set up at Centre Congregational Church on Main Street and Foodworks on Canal Street.