BRATTLEBORO — The Emerson-DeWitt building on Flat Street in Brattleboro is getting a renovation and the state awarded nearly $600,000 in tax credits to rehabilitate the building into housing units and office space.
The building, most recently known as the Sanel Building but historically known as the DeWitt Grocery Warehouse, has been vacant for nearly a decade. Plans are in the works to add 19 housing units and a shared office space supported by Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation’s Small Business Development on the first floor. Work will include window restoration, installation of a new elevator and egress stair, asbestos and brownfield remediation, and new roofing, utility, and sprinkler systems, according to a press release from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
A second Windham County project is at the Guilford Free Library. The library was awarded $30,000 to make the building ADA compliant with the installation of a new elevator for patrons.
The state tax credits were among a total of 28 awards announced by Vermont Governor Phil Scott to support rehabilitation and revitalization projects in Vermont’s designated downtown and village centers.
“Like so many aspects of our lives, neighborhoods and economy, Vermont’s downtowns and villages have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. That is why it is inspiring to see so many Vermont companies, non-profits and individuals committed to making significant investments for the future of their communities. This collaborative approach is part of the reason our Downtown Program is so successful,” Scott said in a news release. “The kind of projects we’re funding today, along with the strategic use of federal relief dollars, gives us the opportunity to make transformative change that will have long-lasting impacts around the state.”
The two Windham County projects aren’t the only ones to receive funding in Southern Vermont.
In Bennington, the project to renovate the former Bennington High School received a $195,000 grant by the state in the latest round of funding.
The school closed its doors in 2004 and is now in the process of being turned into a community center and housing.
“The Downtown and Village Center tax credit program has remained popular, despite recent economic uncertainty,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford in a press release. “The continued fierce competition for funding we see every year is a testament both to the effectiveness of the program, but also to the dedication of so many Vermonters who continue to invest in making the place they call home even better for their residents, businesses, and visitors.”
Based on the success of this program, Governor Scott has proposed increasing available credits each year since coming to office. And with support from the Vermont Legislature, the cap on these credits has been raised from $2.4 million to $3 million over the last five years.