Editor's note: Leland & Gray Union High School senior Emma Stover, the subject of the accompanying article, wrote this essay as a start to prompt her thinking about "her story."
My name is Emma Stover and I am a senior at Leland & Gray Union High School in Townshend, Vermont. When I was 7 years old I witnessed my mother using drugs for the first time, an image that will never leave my head. My father left my mother and I at a young age, forcing us to survive and live off of what we had and the people around us. My mother financially depended on my grandparents for support, making family tensions very prominent throughout my childhood years. I was introduced to people and places that no child should ever have to witness, making me see the difficulties and hardships of life at a very young age. Inevitably I was removed from the household my mother resided in, resulting in me living with my grandparents in Jamaica, Vermont. During my sophomore year of high school my grandparents and I got a call that my mother was found unconscious on her kitchen floor; she had overdosed.
My life has definitely not been the easiest, however, I am a firm believer that what you go through makes you stronger. Following my mother’s death I made it a goal of mine to live for her and spread the love she would have wanted to be spread. Both of my parents were not able to make a life for themselves, motivating me to become successful and independent on my own. After living with my grandparents for a short period of time, I was able to get the tutoring and the help I needed for me to reach my full potential. I can 100% say that I would not be where I am today without the support my grandparents have shown me throughout the years.
Ever since I stepped foot in high school, I knew what I had to do to ensure that my future was going to be different than my parents’. I studied and involved myself in the community, making sure my transcript and extracurriculars were almost perfect. I knew that with a good education I would be able to make the next step in changing my life, which for me, is college. Throughout my years in high school, I have participated in varsity soccer, basketball, cross country, track and field, theatre, student council, Big Rebel Little Rebel, Stratton Jr. Ambassador Program, and the National Honor Society. I love leading and making a difference in my community, as I know how unfortunate many children are in the surrounding area. I try my best to be involved, as it makes me a well-rounded individual and allows me to positively influence others. Throughout my academic years at Leland & Gray I have managed to earn Honors/ High Honors every semester, showing that dedication and hard work definitely pays off. Neither my grandparents nor parents went to college, motivating me to become the first generation to do so. Living in a low-income household as a child and not having the basic support a child should have, has made me the person I am today. I look back at the difficult times and know I do not ever want to live like that again.
I hope that my story is able to help and influence others in a positive way, as it has not been easy for me to share. Everything starts from within yourself, and if you want to make a change in your life, then take the initiative and do so. Life is not always going to be easy and forgiving, however, it is crucial that you always look ahead and move on from the things in life you cannot control. Let your past motivate you to become successful, in whatever way that might mean to you. Know who you are and your worth because that is all that matters in the end.