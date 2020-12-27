TOWNSHEND — Air system work, which caused delayed returns to in-person instruction at schools in the West River Education District, is wrapping up.
“West River is about 90 percent complete from the original project scope that we started with about four months ago,” Chris Medina, director of operations at Windham Central Supervisory Union, said at the West River Education District board meeting held remotely Dec. 21.
Medina said during a project meeting with Alliance Mechanical about a week prior to the board meeting, he learned about eight members of a service installation team were under quarantine for COVID-19 or sick at the time. A deadline extension for the project was approved by Efficiency Vermont so the district would still be eligible for grant funding.
Anticipated to conclude by the end of January, the remaining projects involve the isolation room exhaust and control system at Townshend Elementary School, and the isolation room, preventative maintenance repairs and air testing at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School. NewBrook Elementary and Jamaica Village School have already reopened their buildings to students.
The board decided in August to postpone in-person learning until the systems met specific standards deemed safe for operating schools in the coronavirus pandemic. The action was recommended by Jorda Daigneault, COVID-19 coordinator for Windham Central Supervisory Union, who said schools should delay in-person instruction until deficiencies in air systems were addressed.
L&G Principal Bob Thibault called Feb. 8 “a reasonable start date” after targeting mid to late January to begin bringing students back into the building.
Townshend Elementary is scheduled to start doing so Jan. 19 and 20. Principal Craig Roach said the school will begin with half days to get students adjusted to virus-related safety protocols.
“It’s been almost a year since some of these kids have been in,” he said. “For pre-k, it might be their first experience in school so we’re going to start off slow in the first couple of days.”
A survey for his school resulted in about 91 percent of families opting for the in-person instruction rather than remote. Roach called the response “really, really overwhelming.”
“We actually pulled in five students who opted for home school earlier on,” he said. “Everyone is really excited to get back in.”
Roach said staff are looking forward to getting back to “the old typical.”
“Any step toward normal is great,” he said.