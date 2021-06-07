Izaac Park, Twin Valley Union Middle High School’s Class of 2021 Salutatorian, gets his diploma during the graduation ceremony at Hayford Field, in Wilmington, on Saturday. See complete coverage of Twin Valley’s graduation ceremony in Tuesday’s print edition of the Reformer and online at reformer.com.
WILMINGTON — It was a picture perfect ending to what everyone agreed was a difficult and challenging year for the graduating seniors at Twin Valley Middle High School.
Two dozen graduates marching across Hayford Field under bright blue skies on Saturday, smiles beaming across their maskless faces, provided a stark contrast to this past year of social distancing, hybrid learning and much uncertainty during a global pandemic. Every one of the speakers reflected on the challenges of the past year, but also on the resilience and perseverance of this tight-knit group of students, and immense gratitude for all those who helped them through this journey.
Class President Kylie Reed offered thanks to all the faculty, staff, parents and community members who went above and beyond in helping students navigate through a difficult time.
"I can confidently say without all of you, none of us would be where we are today," she said.
Reed then went on to lament on how much this class has missed out on - even the seemly mundane: "The quote, 'You don't appreciate what you have until it's gone' has stuck with me for a while. This couldn't be more true for our class. I think I can speak for everyone when I say, I never thought I would’ve appreciated being at school for almost seven hours every day, until it became sitting at home staring at a screen for those seven hours. I never thought I would have appreciated the career fair my freshman year, until I was sitting at home at the end of my junior year not knowing what I wanted to do with my life. I never thought I’d appreciate sitting in math class. Or English. Or any class at all."
But then she reflected on some of the memories the seniors were able to create together -- the field trips, state soccer championships, class tug-o-wars, and the whole-school holiday luncheon.
"I can strongly say we will never forget our four years, even if they weren’t how we imagined they’d be," Reed said. "I am so blessed to have been a part of the Twin Valley community and will forever treasure the memories. Lastly, to my class, I wish all the best for you and hope we can continue to be the close knit group we’ve always been."
Principal Anna Roth talked about challenges yet to come.
"Whether you are staying in the area for community college or work, or if you are headed off to a college in a far away town, know that there will be challenges. Remember, though, that challenges and new experiences lead to growth. In order to unlock our greatest potential, we have to look beyond what we know, beyond what’s familiar. I encourage you to be brave, to try new things, and to lean into your discomfort. You might be pleasantly surprised at where you end up."
Saluatorian and soccer star Izaak Park talked about always "running and jumping" towards the next stage in life, but while he is excited for college he is also sad to be leaving his Twin Valley family behind.
"This school created so many amazing memories, but it also taught me more than I realized. It taught me to value small school life. Small school life allows teachers to truly care, and invest themselves in every student. Twin Valley might not have the biggest course catalogue, but I believe its unique culture and size helps kids thrive," Park said.
He ended with: "I believe I speak for all of us when I say I don’t know what the future holds or where we will all end up. If we all stay close or if we barely see each other again. But I know this class, school and community will always have an incredibly special place in my heart. And I hope in the hearts of my classmates as well."
Valedictorian and fellow soccer star Finnlay Fisher also touched on the small school theme in his speech.
"Twin Valley Middle High school, while being a small school, is a mighty school. Twin Valley has given us amazing opportunities to learn in different ways," he said, citing academic achievements, athletic success, community service and international travel.
From this he focused on three key messages: be kind, don't be afraid to take risks, and put one foot in front of another as you climb your mountain, whether that mountain is as simple as acing a single test or as life-changing as landing a dream job.
"I know that as long as you are kind, take risks, and put one foot in front of the other you will be successful in whatever you do. I’m not worried about our class in the real world because if we can graduate during an international pandemic then we can do anything we set our minds to. With kindness in our hearts let’s walk across this stage and ascend our mountains one simple step after another."
Speakers Christine Kurucz and Sarah Grant, both teachers at TVMHS, praised the graduates for their resilience in getting through a tough year and taking charge of their lives and their education, despite having so many things beyond their control; and making difficult, long-range plans when the future seemed so uncertain.
"COVID shaped you, but it did not define you," said Kurucz.
Citing teachings from Buddhism, Grant encouraged the graduates to "be kind and live deeply."
"Do the best you can until you know better, and when you know better, do better," she said.
Shirlee Sullivan, from the Boyd Farm, pins a flower onto Chris Molner, a graduating senior from Twin Valley Union Middle High School, before the start of the graduation ceremony at Hayford Field, in Wilmington, on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Shirlee Sullivan, from the Boyd Farm, pins a flower onto Leora Longe, a graduating senior from Twin Valley Union Middle High School, before the start of the graduation ceremony at Hayford Field, in Wilmington, on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Families video and photograph the Twin Valley Middle High School’s Class of 2021 as they walk towards the stage during the graduation ceremony at Hayford Field, in Wilmington, on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Families video and photograph the Twin Valley Middle High School’s Class of 2021 as they walk towards the stage during the graduation ceremony at Hayford Field, in Wilmington, on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Jayden Crawford, a graduating senior from Twin Valley Union Middle High School, sings the National Anthem during the graduation ceremony at Hayford Field, in Wilmington, on Saturday, on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Jayden Crawford, a graduating senior from Twin Valley Union Middle High School, sings the National Anthem during the graduation ceremony at Hayford Field, in Wilmington, on Saturday, on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Finnlay Fisher, Twin Valley Union Middle High School’s Class of 2021 Valedictorian, delivers a speech during the graduation ceremony at Hayford Field, in Wilmington, on Saturday, on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Finnlay Fisher, Twin Valley Union Middle High School’s Class of 2021 Valedictorian, delivers a speech during the graduation ceremony at Hayford Field, in Wilmington, on Saturday, on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
With a flick of the wrist, members of the Twin Valley Union Middle High School Class of 2021 toss their caps into the air during the graduation ceremony at Hayford Field, in Wilmington, on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
