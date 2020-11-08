BRATTLEBORO — After the state stepped up its climate change goals, the Brattleboro Energy Committee is calling for the town to do the same.
“The future sustainability of our community is at stake,” states a letter from the committee to the Select Board. “Brattleboro’s future viability and reputation, in the region and beyond, will benefit by stepping forward as a leader and a positive example that invests proactive effort to improve our climate future. The Brattleboro community possesses many skilled, passionate and creative people who care about climate change, and these people’s talents will have a more effective impact on addressing climate change once the town’s leadership declares a strong commitment to action.”
Dated Oct. 1, the letter proposes the board adopt the goals of Vermont’s recently approved Global Warming Solutions Act and begin achieving them. That includes becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and gradually reducing emissions.
Committee Chairman Oscar Heller said the Select Board will take up the topic at its Nov. 17 meeting. The committee supported the letter in a 5-0 vote.
The idea is to reduce 2005 emission levels by 26 percent by 2025 then 1990 emission levels by 40 percent by 2030 and by 80 percent by 2050. The timeline comes from goals in the new state law.
“These goals apply town-wide, including commercial and residential sectors, and are not limited to municipal energy usage and emissions,” the letter states, adding that the new law is consistent with the 2002 Brattleboro Town Resolution on Climate. “Since that 2002 resolution, although some municipal emissions have been reduced, new targets have not been set and a strategy has not yet been defined for meeting new targets. The science is much clearer now that the projections of temperature increase during the next few decades could lead to devastating consequences, and there is a strong desire in our community to make the necessary changes.”
Important benefits of the goal are said to include “favorable positioning for any state or federal funding that is offered, greater likelihood of recognition and valuable PR messaging from the state,” and “alignment with other Vermont towns will help our region and our state.”
“As the current COVID crisis illustrates, preventive climate care is far less expensive than emergency treatment,” the letter states.
The town is being advised to develop a plan that includes a description of economic and governance context affecting the goals, and an approach that considers unique local strengths, opportunities and challenges. The letter gives for an example of a strength: “an animated community of local climate activists and skilled entrepreneurs, who may be called on as a resource.”
While the committee doesn’t have data on 1990 and 2005 emission levels, “we can infer this data from a variety of accepted tools,” the letter states. Although the town can’t control emissions in the commercial, residential and institutional sectors, the committee sees ways the town can exert its influence.
The committee suggests the town “rally and inspire people in the town to work together; provide clear, helpful information and support communications for new and emerging resources; [and] seek funding.”
“We need support from state and federal governments, in order to achieve our goals,” the letter states. “Official town commitment to our climate goals will better position us to acquire state and federal support. We have recently joined regional groups that give us access to non-governmental funding and tools.”
The committee cautions against looking at the goals as “too costly or resource-intensive to enact” particularly after the pandemic.
“There are many solutions that involve little or no cost that need to be identified, and the cost to not pursuing these sustainability goals is economically counter-productive, in the long run,” the letter states. “COVID has shown us that people are willing to radically alter their behavior, when they believe it is needed for the common good.”
State Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Windham-2-2, supports the committee’s proposal.
“I was a big supporter of the Global Warming Solutions Act and I don’t think we should have goals that are aspirational but goals that actually make a difference,” she said. “I think we need to not dither around anymore.”
Burke believes if the town backs the proposal, it may inspire other municipalities to follow suit.
“It also brings the issue front and center, our need to do this,” she said. “Aside from the moral imperative, it can also be beneficial not only for the town but individual people’s pocketbooks.”
On whether the goals are attainable, Burke said, “Well, I think we have to try.”
Last month, the Climate Council was appointed. Members include Chris Campany, executive director of Windham Regional Commission, and Abbie Corse of The Course Farm Dairy in Whitingham.
“This is going to be a really high level committee with people are very, very knowledgeable,” Burke said. “I think the town can really benefit from their deliberations and recommendations, and hopefully other towns will do the same.”
Burke looks at the work as a starting point.
“People are like, ‘We can’t afford to do it,’” she said. “Well, we can’t afford not to do it. We need to contribute to the effort that’s got to be worldwide.”
Burke called the Energy Committee’s proposal “very inspiring.”
“I’m sure they’ll get a lot of questions and the Select Board has to be thinking, What is this going to be mean for Brattleboro taxpayers?” she said. “Those are going to be big questions.”
Select Board Chairman Tim Wessel and Vice Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin didn’t comment by press time.
The committee can be found at facebook.com/brattleboroenergy.