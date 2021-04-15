BRATTLEBORO — The town’s Energy Committee is engaged in a project aimed at getting more people to ditch coal as their heating source.
“The Energy Committee wants to encourage everyone to lower their carbon footprint however they can and through the means that work best for their situation,” Committee Vice Chairwoman Millicent Cooley said in an email response to the Reformer.
Last month, the committee held an online panel event about switching from coal to biomass, which can be viewed at brattleborotv.org/energy-committee-special-mtg-32421.
“A goal of the event and of our committee on this topic, is to make people aware of the financial incentives offered for switching away from fossil fuel to more renewable forms of heat,” Cooley said. “People are now turning off their heat and paying the last of big winter heat bills, and if their old fossil fuel heat system needs replacing, this might be a good time to plan a change.”
The next steps in the project involve outreach to make more people aware of incentives available to building owners, Cooley said.
“At the start of this project, I was surprised to learn that some buildings here are still heating with coal — this means coal bins, shoveling coal, deliveries of coal from out of state, etc. — but there are some,” she said.
At the panel discussion, developer Ben Rankin spoke about switching an apartment building on the corner of Elliot Street and the Harmony Parking Lot from coal boilers to biomass boilers using wood. He also changed the name of the building, the Fisher Block, back to the Grange Block as a way to preserve history. He described being interested in sustainability and historic buildings.
Having coal boilers in the building made Rankin worry about the environmental impact and costs to maintain them. He said replacing them with wood systems without state incentives, it would been equivalent to about 10 percent of the purchase price for the building.
But he learned he would spend about $20,000 a year on coal, versus $8,000 or $9,000 for wood.
“What really tipped the economics to make it an obvious decision was there are a couple of really good incentive programs that we’re able to take advantage of, which bring it down to a potential three-year payback for us, which is fantastic and very attractive,” he said.
Emma Hanson, wood energy coordinator at the Vermont Department of Forests, Recreation and Parks, called wood heat “awesome for Vermont” and highly efficient. It’s not the same thing as biomass electric heat, she noted at the panel discussion.
“They unfortunately share a lot of nouns, which makes it reasonably confusing but all of the negative headlines you see that say things like, ‘Trees are the new coal,’ things to that effect, are invariably referring to the southeastern United States pellet market,” she said. “What we do in the Northeast is practice responsible forest management so when we’re done, it still looks like a forest.”
Hanson said the wood is turned into pellets and chips to be used for heating locally in the Northeast, replacing fossil fuels. She noted the state has goals to rely completely on renewable energy sources by 2050 and have 35 percent of its thermal energy needs be met by wood heat by 2030.
The latter goal was made with an eye toward not compromising the health of Vermont forests, Hanson said. The plan is estimated to displace about 40 million gallons of fossil fuels annually and save Vermonters about $120 million each year.
Currently, Vermont gets about 23 percent of its thermal energy needs from wood. Hanson said the state has been at that same level for a long time.
Nathan Mascolino, senior energy consultant at Efficiency Vermont, said his group offers financial incentives for residential and commercial projects aimed at converting to wood heating systems. They pride themselves on their ability to work with customers and “advocate for them in terms of our technical prowess,” he said at the panel discussion.