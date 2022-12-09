BRATTLEBORO — Retreat Farm's new executive director comes to Southern Vermont with a background in cultural anthropology, folklore and indigenous history.
"I'm originally from upstate New York ... Norwich," said Kristin Sullivan, who moved to Vermont with her family from Salisbury, Maryland, where she was the executive director of the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art.
"It started its life as a decoy and decorative bird art museum and over the years, evolved into being sort of part art museum, part history, or heritage museum and part environmental education center," she said.
Sullivan has a doctorate in anthropology from the University of Maryland.
"My dissertation was actually on decoy makers on Chincoteague Island, Virginia, and not so much about the birds, but how they use those birds to talk about environmental values and their identity and heritage and artistic values, all sorts of things that the birds represent."
She also has a BA in religious studies from North Carolina State University and spent a year studying in India with the School for International Training, which is based in Brattleboro.
Before Maryland, Sullivan was the executive director of the Center for Washington Cultural Traditions in Seattle.
"I went all around the state, learning from and learning how to support different tradition bearers, people that are carrying on cultural traditions all through the state," said Sullivan.
She also did some work with the National Park Service on conserving indigenous cultural landscapes.
Sullivan said at the Ward Museum, she helped develop a strategic plan to guide the organization in the future.
It's an experience that she says will guide her tenure at Retreat Farm, which is going through its own realignment, having recently received $3 million in federal funds to transform the North Barn into an event and meeting space and to convert the Grafton Cheese production facility and retail store into a food hub.
Retreat Farm was founded in the 1830s to provide food and work therapy for the patients at what was then known as the Vermont Asylum for the Insane, established in 1834 with a $10,000 bequest from Anna Hunt Marsh. The hospital was renamed the Brattleboro Retreat in the late 1800s.
The Windham Foundation, owner of Grafton Village Cheese, took over the property in 2001, and in 2015 Retreat Farm Ltd. was established to develop "a land-based anchor institution" focused on the restoration and conservation of the land, water, farmland, trails, wetlands and the historic structures; education in the local schools; family services; a food system advancement program; community gatherings; and the arts.
Retreat Farm is also home to the SUSU commUNITY Farm, which provides free food and supplies to many families in the BIPOC community, and the Atowi Project, a collaboration with the Elnu Abenaki community.
"This is somewhere that really brings together so many of my interests and values and in a way that connects people to the land," said Sullivan.
When the renovations are complete, expected in early 2024, the North Barn will host events such as weddings, conferences and community gatherings.
Proceeds from events will be used to support Retreat Farm's on-going mission, she said.
"I see this as an opportunity to support what we're doing, the rest of the work at the farm."
Sullivan, who's been with Retreat Farm just a little more than a month, said she's in "learning and listening" mode right now, but one of the big questions she wants to ask the community is "What is our role as stewards of this land?"
Preserving Retreat Farm gives people the opportunity to think about the cultural and natural heritage of the farm itself, said Sullivan, as well as its history as part of the Brattleboro Retreat and its place in the natural history of its location on the West River.
"It's through engagement with the land that we will help to teach the next generation about why this place matters, not just the Retreat Farm, but the woods in Vermont and the farmlands and our agricultural industry."