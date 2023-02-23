PUTNEY — A newly formed group, “Friends of Putney,” will help continue the legal fight against the 25-unit housing project proposed by the Windham Windsor Housing Trust.
Laura Campbell, who lives next to the proposed site on Alice Holway Drive, said Wednesday that the attorney for “Friends of Putney” would file an appeal within the March 15 deadline, 30 days after the Vermont Environmental Court ruling. She said Friends of Putney, which is a non-profit organization, was handling donations to pay for her appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court.
Campbell had appealed the original permit granted to the housing trust a year ago, and it was her appeal that was rejected by Judge Thomas Walsh of the Environmental Court last week.
In a 26-page decision and accompanying judgment order, Walsh said that the housing trust’s project followed the Putney regulations for lot size, followed the town plan and would not adversely affect traffic in the area.
“The court concludes that the project complies with the relevant conditional use and site plan standards,” Walsh wrote.
Elizabeth Bridgewater, executive director of the Windham Windsor Housing Trust, said Wednesday that her organization is happy with the decision, which upheld its permit from the Putney Development Review Board. But she said in the past year the cost of the $10.3 million project has risen 14 percent, to $11.7 million, but that the housing trust was already lining up the needed financing. She said the trust hoped to start construction in 2024.
"We were pleased to have received word that the appeal of WWHT's zoning permit for the creation of a new housing community on Alice Holway Drive in Putney was resolved. The Environmental Court division found that our application was consistent with the town's zoning bylaws and that the other issues raised by the appellant were either not in the jurisdiction of the court or lacked enough merit to take the case to trial," Bridgewater said in a statement to the Reformer.
“While the impact of the effort to appeal our permit has not diminished our commitment to this project, the delay in the timing has had an impact in the cost of the project. Overall, the total project cost is 14 percent higher than it was a year ago with significant increases in the cost of construction, interest rates and legal fees. The unfortunate impact in the community is that these funds could have been redirected to create more housing throughout Vermont,” she added.
Bridgewater said that Putney has a tremendous need for additional rental housing “that people can afford.”
“While the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust (WWHT) only owns 12 percent of the rental homes there, available data indicates that of the 303 rental units in Putney, 90 households (or 30 percent of renters) are paying more than 50 percent of their income in rent. This is well beyond what is considered affordable and puts significant pressure on families who are experiencing escalating costs in food prices, fuel and other household expenses,” she added.
Campbell was unconvinced and said that the density of the housing project did not meet Putney's zoning regulations, and the housing trust used two other lots, on the opposite side of Alice Holway Drive, to reach the proper land requirements.
She said the construction site is only .91 of an acre, with 25 units, while the zoning regulations require at least 2.76 acres of land. The two additional lots on the other side of Alice Holway Drive have already been deemed “undevelopable,” she said.
“WWHT claims that Lots A1 and A2 are contiguous; however, the lots are not “contiguous,” Campbell said.
“They are separated the full one tenth of a mile of their lengths by Alice Holway Drive, a heavily trafficked, essential Class 2 thoroughfare, which was deeded to the Town of Putney in February 1994, and cannot be sold,” Campbell said.
Bridgewater said the new housing development, which is being co-developed by WWHT and Evernorth, will have rents set to meet needs of a variety of household incomes.
“The buildings will operate at a high level of energy efficiency and the residents will have easy access to public transportation, green space, and the incredible amenities Putney has to offer, much within walking distance,” she said.
“This is the benefit of building within downtown areas and village setting in smart growth patterns. The plans have not changed since they were submitted to the zoning review board in February of 2022,” she pointed out.
Friends of Putney, on its website, said it has researched and formulated plans for an accessible, inclusive, park with pathways, shade trees, benches, native plants, a pavilion, and activities sites for the community, on the two lots on the other side of Alice Holway Drive, opposite the proposed building site.
“We are engaged residents of Putney. We are encouraging Putney residents to learn more about the long-term economic and social impacts of different proposed housing solutions,” Friends of Putney stated. Officers of Friends of Putney are Elizabeth Warner, Deborah Lazar and Vanessa Vadim. Campbell said she is not a member of Friends of Putney.
“Because of the ongoing appeal of the WWHT proposal, I associate sympathetically with all groups working on housing solutions and best land use in Putney, including Vermont Council on Rural Development task forces on housing solutions, and revitalization of Putney, Green Commons of VT, and Friends of Putney without being a ‘member.’ Friends of Putney is the fiduciary agent for payment of legal fees to the lawyer for the appeal,” she wrote in an email on Thursday.
The Vermont Council on Rural Development recently completed one of its community visits to Putney, where key issues facing the town were identified after several public meetings.
“Our only shared open space that is the gateway to Putney, Vermont is endangered. We’re hoping to change that,” the Friends of Putney website states as its goal.
“Friends of Putney, Inc. is committed to using its resources for protecting and preserving the green, open space along the first 1/2 mile of Route 5 in the village ‘the gateway to Putney’ for the benefit of its citizens, gardens, farmers market and visitors,” the website said.
The housing trust said it, too, is committed to the community use of the area.
“We continue to maintain our commitment to preserving the Putney Community Gardens and Farmer’s Market and building a new community of well-designed affordable and energy efficient homes on the site. With partial funding in place and the remaining funding applications completed, we are hopeful that we will be able to break ground early 2024 and welcome new residents in the winter of 2024/2025,” Bridgewater said.