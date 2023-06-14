Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.