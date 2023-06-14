BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Regional Commission has received $2.5 million for the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites in Southern Vermont.
Of the total, $2 million comes from the Environmental Protection Agency and $500,000 comes from the Vermont revolving loan fund.
Assessment funding is used to determine if there is contamination by hazardous materials or petroleum products and the extent of that contamination, according to information from the WRC. Once the contamination issues are clearly identified, a cleanup plan is developed.
Property owners, public and private, can then apply for cleanup funding to make sites safe for redevelopment.
The state of Vermont is also supporting brownfields work with $50,000 for assessment work.
Brownfield sites are often located in downtowns and village centers and along rivers and streams. This is in part because historic industrial uses relied on water power. Issues are also often found at the sites of gas stations and dry cleaners, where processes may have contaminated soil and water. By assessing and cleaning up brownfields, important redevelopment sites are brought back to life.
Recent sites cleaned up with funding from the Windham Region Brownfields Reuse Initiative include the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust's Garage Project in Bellows Falls, Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, and the New England Youth Theatre. The Bellows Falls Train Station building will also be cleaned up and redeveloped for use as a train station and a café or brewery.
"This money will mostly be for new projects, although some of it may be for new work related to continuing projects," said Sue Westa, WRC Brownfields Program Manager.
As Brownfields Program manager, Westa is a member of the WRC's Brownfields Committee, which meets every two months to review the progress of projects and applications for funding.
To receive funding from the state and the EPA, the WRC had to identify in its application certain projects that might be eligible.
"That's just to show that we have some potential to spend that funding, but we don't have to stick to that list" said Westa, who said funds are released to communities such as Brattleboro that meet environmental justice standards.
"A critical part of EPA's Brownfields and Land Revitalization Program is to ensure that residents living in communities historically affected by economic disinvestment, health disparities, and environmental contamination have an opportunity to reap the benefits from brownfields redevelopment," states the EPA website.
WRC's share of the federal funding is a portion of the more than $315 million from President Joe Biden’s Investing in America Agenda to expedite the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites across the country while advancing environmental justice.
The EPA selected 262 communities to receive 267 grants, the largest ever funding awarded in the history of the EPA’s Brownfields grant programs.
Some of the projects included in the application were multiple sites in Bellows Falls in an area referred to as “Under the Hill," previous manufacturing sites including the TLR, Penta Wyman Flint and Adams Grist Mill sites. Another project that the Brownfields Committee will consider is a Phase I ESA for a FEMA buyout property in the town of Newfane.
"The site was previously a gas station and general store located in a floodplain and the town is doing their due diligence before considering purchasing the property with the assistance of FEMA," said Westa.
All together, this funding has brought a total of $4.72 million dollars in federal brownfields funds to the region for assessment and cleanup of brownfields sites.
To learn more about the WRC's program, email Westa at swesta@windhamregional.org.