BRATTLEBORO — Between Friday night and early Saturday morning, Epsilon Spires was burglarized.
“It’s just depressing,” Jamie Mohr, director of the downtown arts center, said after police spoke with her Sunday. “I work so hard to create something beautiful for the community. It’s disheartening for people to break in and steal things.”
Mohr said some donations and petty cash for making change were taken, and things were rifled through in at least three offices. Checks were taken from her office. Case files from a holistic practitioner’s office were ripped up. Documents were ripped up in another office but no musical equipment was taken.
It is suspected that someone stole the keys to get in. Epsilon Spires is the former home of the First Baptist Church of Brattleboro, and includes a historic “Sanctuary Organ” originally built in 1906 by the Estey Organ Co.
Mohr acknowledged the existence of drug issues in the community but also noted the incident could involve mental health, given the nature of the burglary. She wondered how someone walked away with a 4-foot oak donation bin.
“Did you carry that down the street?” she said, adding that there probably wasn’t much money inside to steal.
Mohr said many local businesses’ front doors have been broken into.
“It feels like a violation, which is a bummer,” she said. “We have some surveillance but we’ll probably have to amp up the surveillance and change up the locks.”