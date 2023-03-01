DOVER — Voters in the River Valleys Unified School District overwhelmingly supported an article to keep an equal number of board members from its two towns.
District Clerk Andy McLean counted 33 ballots in Dover and 54 in Wardsboro after Monday’s special meeting. They voted 74 to 13 to amend the articles of agreement that merged the two districts under the 2015 education law Act 46 to say the board will have three members from Dover and three members from Wardsboro, and the board members will be elected by the whole district as opposed to town for town as it has been.
The vote came after the 2020 Census numbers came in. Prior to the vote, the articles of agreement would say the change in population requires the board to be reshaped to four members from Dover and two from Wardsboro, after being three and three.
After a 76-10 vote Monday, the district will move to using Australian ballots for electing board members in both towns. Previously, Dover used a ballot and Wardsboro voted from the floor at annual Town Meeting.
McLean said an election for a seat expiring in Dover and another expiring in Wardsboro will be held April 24, the day before the annual district meeting. Both terms are for three years.
Requiring voters to go out two days in a row is “not ideal in a big school district like this,” McLean said. “The only alternatives are if the state law changed and you could have one polling place for both towns and then make the polling place the spot where you’re having the annual meeting.”
McLean said the district could choose to elect board members from the floor at the annual meeting, however, that would make it more challenging for people in the town where the meeting isn’t being held.
“There’s no real good way around it,” he said. “I think the solution they came up with is pretty clever. It doesn’t necessarily have to be the day before their annual meeting but people will at least have those days close together in their minds.”
Voters can always request an absentee ballot and vote early, McLean pointed out.
On turnout for Monday’s voting, he said the number seems low. He described the language on the ballot as “extremely long and complicated,” especially for those who aren’t keeping up with board meetings or news reports.
“Honestly in Dover, basically, you’re deciding we’re either going to have equal representation or we’re going to have more representation on the School Board, so maybe we don’t care so much how the outcome of the vote goes,” he said. “Now in Wardsboro, they stood to either maintain equal representation on the board or drop below 50 percent representation on the board, so they had more skin in the game basically.”
McLean said the question posed to voters Monday about board representation is necessary and important “but it doesn’t have the punch of an emotional one line topic.”
“It’s nuanced,” he said.