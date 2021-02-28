BRATTLEBORO — Local power outages in Windham County over the weekend affected about 3,129 customers.
An outage in Brattleboro on Saturday afternoon had to do with a piece of equipment failing, Kristin Kelly, spokeswoman for Green Mountain Power, said in an email response to the Reformer. She estimated about 3,100 customers in the downtown Brattleboro area and part of Marlboro lost power.
“Crews worked as quickly and safely to get all but two customers back on in about 50 minutes,” she said, “and the remaining customers were back on about an hour later.”
Kelly said a tree fell on a line, causing an outage for 29 customers on the Stratton Mountain access road on Saturday afternoon. Crews restored power in an hour and 20 minutes.