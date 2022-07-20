Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Escaping the heat

As temperatures rose into the upper 90s Wednesday, people around Windham County headed to the local waterways to cool down.

The Town of Brattleboro issued a heat advisory, urging everyone to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and stay out of the heat as much as possible during this current heat wave. The town also said that people who need some cool air can visit the Brooks Memorial Library (224 Main Street) or the Central Fire Station (103 Elliot Street). 

Forecasters are calling for a storm to bring heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds to most of Vermont starting early Thursday afternoon. Green Mountain Power is urging safety for customers as some outages are possible and travel could be difficult during this regional storm. See more on the weather on page A2.