Kimberly Rodriguez, from Springfield, Mass., goes tubing with her two daughters, Katalina Oyola, 5, and Jerriahnys Oyola, 2, as they cool down in the West River, in Dummerston, as temperatures rise into the upper 90s’ on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
As temperatures rise into the upper 90s’ people around Windham County head to the local waterways to cool down on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Solomon Birchard, 6, of Dummerston, swims in the Old Jelly Mill Falls, in Dummerston, as temperatures rise into the upper 90s’ on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Asa Smith, 7, of Brattleboro, relaxes in the waters at Old Jelly Mill Falls, in Dummerston, as temperatures rise into the upper 90s’ on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Sopheya Gutierrez, 6, of Westminster, rides on the back of her mother, Starr, as they cool down in the West River, in Dummerston, as temperatures rise into the upper 90s’ on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
The Town of Brattleboro issued a heat advisory, urging everyone to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and stay out of the heat as much as possible during this current heat wave. The town also said that people who need some cool air can visit the Brooks Memorial Library (224 Main Street) or the Central Fire Station (103 Elliot Street).
Forecasters are calling for a storm to bring heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds to most of Vermont starting early Thursday afternoon. Green Mountain Power is urging safety for customers as some outages are possible and travel could be difficult during this regional storm. See more on the weather on page A2.
