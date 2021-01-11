MONTPELIER — Ethan Latour, a former Dorset resident who has been working in Gov. Phil Scott’s administration since Scott first took office in 2017, has been appointed deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Finance & Management.
Latour, a St. Lawrence University graduate, will report to Administration and Finance Commissioner Adam Greshin.
Latour said he would be focusing on the legislative process for Scott’s budget proposal, on the Education Fund, and the state’s retirement systems.
“I’ve learned a lot about state government working directly for the Governor over the last four years and understand how integral the Department of Finance and Management and the Agency of Administration are,” he said. “I have a lot still to learn, but am excited for the opportunity and eager to get started.”
Latour was previously Scott’s assistant director of policy and communications and served as the administration’s liaison with the state’s largest agencies, the Agency of Education and the Agency of Human Services. His areas of focus included health care payment reform, early care and learning, and Pre-K through Grade 12 and higher education policy and funding. He also served as a spokesperson for the governor.
“Ethan’s communication skills, knowledge of the key programs and major challenges facing Vermont, and his understanding of my vision and priorities will be a valuable asset to the Department of Finance and Management and the Agency of Administration,” Scott said in a news release announcing the appointment.
His mother, Sabina Haskell, was formerly an editor at the Bennington Banner, the Brattleboro Reformer, and the Manchester Journal.
Latour’s appointment was one of several announced by the governor’s office on Friday:
Kristin Clouser has been named deputy secretary of the Agency of Administration. Clouser first joined the Secretary’s Office in June as chief of operations after serving in the Attorney General’s Office, where she was chief of the Human Services Legal Division and general counsel to the secretary of the Agency of Human Services.
Douglas Farnham, formerly deputy commissioner of the Department of Taxes, has been appointed the Agency of Administration’s chief of operations. Farnham will have primary responsibility for the eligibility assessments, accounting and audit framework required for the billions in Coronavirus Relief Funds provided by the federal government. He will work with Vermont Emergency Management, state agencies and independent grant recipients to maximize the value of COVID-19 recovery dollars.
Rebecca Sameroff, formerly the chief fiscal analyst at the Vermont Department of Taxes, has returned to the department. She will focus on legislative initiatives, policy development, and analytical work.
Brittney Wilson has been appointed Scott’s deputy chief of staff. She has served as secretary of Civil and Military Affairs since 2017, and will now manage additional executive operations including the Constituent Services Office. Wilson. who managed Scott’s election campaigns in 2016 and 2018, previously worked in the State Auditor’s office, Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and the Department of Libraries.
Jennifer Fitch was appointed commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services, where she has been acting commissioner since August 2020. A civil engineer who previously worked in the Agency of Transportation, Fitch will manage daily operations of more than 340 employees statewide.
Marc O’Grady will serve as deputy commissioner in the Department of Buildings & General Services under Fitch. He had served as the director of planning and property management since January 2018.
Tricia Tyo was appointed deputy commissioner of the Department of Children and Families in the Agency of Human Services, and will focus on the department’s financial benefits work. Her previous service within DCF includes 18 years in various roles within the Family Services Division, as director of the Reach Up program, and as economic benefits director.
Jason Maulucci, who previously coordinated the Constituent Services Office before stepping down to work on Scott’s 2020 reelection campaign, has been appointed press secretary. In coordination with communications director Rebecca Kelley, Maulucci will handle day-to-day media relations, coordination of Scott’s twice-weekly COVID-19 media briefings and other press events, and serve as spokesperson.