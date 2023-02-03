BRATTLEBORO — Eva Nolan wants to be involved in shaping how the Windham Southeast School District responds to bullying and harassment of all kinds.
"I feel like with my background, I can give a unique perspective," she said. "Rather than being purely emotional, I think I could actually give a format or suggestions for how to change the culture."
Nolan is running against School Board member Michelle Luetjen Green for a three-year term representing Dummerston in the March 7 election. Nolan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Eastern Nazarene College, worked with Boston Area Rape Crisis Center, received counseling and support training with the crisis center and additional training to become a volunteer educator in community outreach, awareness, and prevention education.
Regarding the sexual assault investigation, Nolan plans on following suggestions from the lawyers to ensure the district is following protocols. She also wants to be involved in looking at how to implement any related changes at the district's public schools in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney.
Nolan had been affected by a Reformer article and video interview about a Brattleboro Area Middle School student who reported bullying from his peers. She said she wants to "create change" in regards to bullying, racism and sexual harassment.
"What got me about him is he experienced this for years and it affected his ability to process, I think, experiencing PTSD," she said, referring to post-traumatic stress disorder.
Reading the story prompted Nolan to want to expand access to mental health services. She also supports a focus on teaching children to take responsibility for what they do online.
Nolan said she's met a couple of parents of color who decided to homeschool their children due to bullying.
"Some of them have shopped around," she said. "Their kids are getting bullied at one school so they're going to put them at this other school."
Nolan said she believes every child deserves an opportunity to attend school without being harassed or bullied. She worries about the effects on students' development and learning capability.
Nolan said she would love to bring more holistic programs in schools, such as meditation and yoga, to ease stress and promote calmness. She has studied with Dummerston’s Southern Vermont Transcendental Meditation, and is currently finishing a 200-hour yoga teacher certification.
With school counseling, Nolan wants a focus on treating PTSD, which she said can involve "years of things piling up." She noted it is difficult to find therapists in Vermont and all around the U.S.
"Just having someone to talk to is seen as a privilege," she said.
School shootings are a nationwide concern she cited in public education.
Nolan supports families having access to therapy in schools. If a child is experiencing trauma, she said, it doesn't make sense for the family not to participate.
For the investigation, Nolan acknowledged the need to keep some information confidential. She said this is done to protect survivors as well as the district.
"It would be easy for me to say we should just be transparent with everything," she said, "but that's not really the reality of life."
Nolan is big on efforts to expand diversity in schools.
"What we have found is it's good for everybody to have more diversity," she said. "So if white students experience a teacher of color, it's good for them and it's also good for children of color to experience someone in the building who looks like them."
Research shows that if a child experiences at least one child of color in their education "that actually changes a lot of their framework about how they see the world," Nolan said. She noted the importance of having teachers of diverse backgrounds while also acknowledging the difficulty the district has in attracting such hires.
Her hope is to do more outreach in that department. She suggested the potential of creating a residency program so teachers of color could educate in the district and see if they like the area before committing to finding housing in a very difficult market. As part of the program, she proposes students could vote on teachers they want to participate.
She said the difficulty in finding diverse job candidates has been ongoing; it had been an issue when her husband Thomas Nolan was on the board.
Nolan credited the district for its strength in food access.
"There's a big emphasis in the community, especially with COVID, that families are getting enough access to food and also the summer program where they had lunches for children even though they're not in school," she said.