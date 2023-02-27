BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center and Retreat Farm held its third annual Artful Ice Shanties exhibit from Feb. 18-26, presented by the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) and Retreat Farm. On Saturday, a panel of local judges bestowed a variety of awards upon the whimsical and fanciful creations during an outdoor Awards Ceremony.
The contest was sponsored by Foard Panel, Brattleboro Subaru, and The Marina, and with grant support from the Vermont Arts Council. Earlier in the day, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife offered an ice-fishing clinic.