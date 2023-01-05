Miriam Raskin, of Brattleboro, lays in the crib as her father, Rabbi Avremy Raskin, smiles while staying at the Birthing Center at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Miriam was born on Jan. 2, the first child in Windham County.
Rabbi Avremy Raskin, of Brattleboro, with his wife Chaya and newborn child, Miriam, at the Birthing Center at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Miriam was born on Jan. 2, the first child in Windham County.
Chaya Raskin, of Brattleboro, ties a bonnet on her newborn child, Miriam, who was born on Jan. 2, 2023. Miriam was the first baby of the new year in Windham County. Purchase local photos online.
Miriam Raskin, of Brattleboro, was born at the Birthing Center at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Jan. 2, the first child in Windham County in 2023.
Rabbi Avremy Raskin, of Brattleboro, with his wife Chaya and newborn child, Miriam, at the Birthing Center at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Miriam was born on Jan. 2, the first child in Windham County.
BRATTLEBORO — The first baby born at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in 2023 is a fifth-generation Vermonter.
"All of our kids are, except the first one, but she considers herself one because we moved here when she was six months old," said Chaya Raskin, who gave birth to Miriam after 24 hours of labor at 6:23 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Miriam is the sixth child of Avrahom and Chaya Raskin.
"The children are between 11 and 2 years old," said Avrahom, rabbi and director of the Southern Vermont Chabad Jewish Center.
"There are already toys for Miriam and friends to play with," said Chaya, who hails from Brooklyn, N.Y.
The couple moved to Brattleboro a decade ago, said Avrahom, who was born and grew up in Burlington.
"Brattleboro is a beautiful place to live and raise a family, with all the land and nature and such a friendly community," he said.
"The community is very warm," said Chaya. "We've made a lot of friends here."
After leaving Vermont years ago, Avrahom's journey to become a rabbi began in Chicago, followed by study of the Talmud in Cholon, Israel, and a year teaching Russian boys at a Jewish high school in Moscow. He received his rabbinical ordination at the Rabbinical College of America, in Morristown, N.J., and continued his advanced Judaic studies at the Central Lubavitch Yeshiva in New York City.
Chaya attended Beth Rivkah Elementary and High School in Brooklyn and continued her post-graduate Judaic studies in Machon Shoshana in Jerusalem. She also directed Chabad’s Camp Gan Israel in Queens, and in New Orleans, and California. After receiving her bachelors in education, she taught at the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Preschool, in Brooklyn.
Avrahom said when the opportunity came to move back to Vermont they both were excited, though Chaya said it took a while to get used to how quiet it is in the country compared to living in a place like Brooklyn.
But, she said, with five kids, and now six, it's never really quiet, and she feels blessed to have so many children.
Both Avrahom and Chaya said they will welcome as many children into their lives as God wishes for them to have.
"It's part of a Jewish tradition that every child is a blessing," said Avrahom.
Miriam's siblings are Esther, Aizik, Risha, Mendel, and Nochum.
Chaya said Miriam weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, noting that 613 is an important number in the Jewish tradition.
"There are 613 commandments," she said. "That's a great number."