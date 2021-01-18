BRATTLEBORO — The food relief program Everyone Eats restarted on Monday after stopping for a few weeks because funding ran out from the CARES Act at the end of December. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development allocated $1.6 million to Southeastern Vermont Community Action to relaunch the program, which purchases to-go meals from local restaurants to feed people in the community, thus supporting local farmers and food producers. The meals are provided free to those in need who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
For more information about Everyone Eats Brattleboro, to donate or to volunteer, visit its website (brattleboro.com/everyoneeats) or try it out for yourself by visiting 80 Flat St. from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.