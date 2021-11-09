Len Derby listens during a weekly Veterans’ Coffee Group that was held at the American Legion, in Brattleboro on Nov. 2. Over coffee and doughnuts, the veterans share their war stories and other issues facing them.
Kristopher Radder — Brattleboro Reformer
Dr. Robert Tortolani, a Vietnam veteran, leads the weekly Veterans’ Coffee Group that was held at the American Legion, in Brattleboro.
Kristopher Radder — Brattleboro Reformer
Richard Raymond, a Brattleboro resident and Army veteran, listens during a weekly Veterans’ Coffee Group.
Kristopher Radder — Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder — Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder — Brattleboro Reformer
A group of veterans gathers at the American Legion in Brattleboro for coffee and doughnuts as they share their war stories and other issues facing them during a Veterans’ Coffee Group.
BRATTLEBORO — Like many other veterans, Len Derby didn't want to talk about his time in combat.
Only 30 years after that long bus ride home in 1970 that brought him back to Brattleboro on a cold night, did Derby find a way to talk about what he saw from the door of a Huey.
"You never talked about it at all," said Derby, during a lunch at the VFW on Black Mountain Road. "No. I didn't want anything to do with Vietnam."
Derby, who lives in Halifax, was born in Jamaica and grew up in Whitingham, and graduated high school in 1966; he raised five kids while working 15 years as a roofer and more than 21 years at FulFlex on Putney Road.
In 2000, a fellow Vietnam vet, Carl Greenwood, asked Derby if he would help set up a local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and a year later he was the president of Local No. 843, a position he has held since then.
"We had about 25 or 30 members to start," said Derby, but about 10 didn't last a full year.
"I was ready to disband the whole chapter," he said. "But no, I thought I'd give it a go."
Since the group was founded, while members from around the tri-state region have come and gone, membership has been right around 25 a year.
And though membership changes, one thing has remained the same since the group started.
"We talk," said Derby. "That's the whole point. It's easier to talk to them than to a therapist."
Derby enlisted in 1967. He said he had a low draft number and felt if he didn't enlist, he'd probably get drafted and get a job that he didn't want.
"I originally wanted to get in the Air Force," he said, but his car broke down on the way to his final test and the one slot available for aircraft repair was given to someone else.
Derby enlisted in the Army instead, and got a job as a crew chief on a Bell UH-1 helicopter. After several whirlwind months of basic training, then mechanic and specialty training on the Huey, Derby found himself in Vietnam, maintaining and flying on "slicks," Hueys with a machine gun on a bungee cord and nothing inside except room for troops.
Often they transported food and ammo in a sling and dropped it to waiting troops.
Derby can name all the places in Vietnam he set foot in on his way to his home for a year near the border with Cambodia. He also loves to talk about the boat ride from the West Coast to Vietnam, the tunnels of Cu Chi, C-rats, stuffing cigarette filters in his ears to protect them from the whine of the turbine, and the major general who told off an airplane pilot who said the boys coming home on his plane "were contaminated" and couldn't be allowed to leave the plane during a refueling stop.
But he saves the emotional stuff for the people who experienced what he experienced.
The group welcomes veterans from all the branches, and doesn't discern between those who served during Vietnam and those with actual "boots on the ground."
"We were all in that war," said Derby, who's brought the Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall to Brattleboro twice, most recently in September.
"I was amazed at how many people came up. About 3,000."
And though the experience was affirming, it's nothing like seeing the memorial in Washington, D.C., he said.
"That Maya Lin was on to something," said Derby with true appreciation, referring to the designer of the memorial.
The chapter meets every two months at the VFW, and it's not just talking about the war.
"We talk about community projects we'd like to try or get involved in," said Derby. "We also help other vets, not just Vietnam vets, if they need help with a phone or heating bill, or if they need help paying their rent. We've also built handicap ramps at houses."
He said Vietnam vets got a bad rap, and being part of the local chapter is his little way of changing that perception.
"We're known as baby killers," said Derby, without a hint of anger and not a little bit of a "heard-it-all" smile.
When he got back, late in 1967, "Everything had changed."
That year meant riots in Detroit and the Six Day War, China had announced it had lit off a hydrogen bomb, and Vietnam War protests were mounting.
"I remember watching Armed Forces TV, and all these university kids are running off to France, Canada, burning a draft card or burning the flag," said Derby. "This is what we're fighting for?"
And 1968 was no less eventful. The Tet Offensive, My Lai and the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy.
Derby still had another year-and-a-half of enlistment time left, so he took a course and became an instructor, teaching the recruits single rotary engine maintenance and repair, as well as the flight instruments, landing gear and oiling system on the engines of the CH-54, also known as the Flying Crane.
And he turned down "a sizeable bonus" to re-enlist, because the bonus came with another year in Vietnam.
Getting out of the service, he took that bus into Brattleboro at 5 a.m., called his parents who came and got him, and slept for two-and-a-half days.
"You just want to get far away from everybody," said Derby. "I didn't want nothing to do with the military, the way we were treated when we came back."
But the perception has been changed, he said.
"Now, I can't wear a hat like this [emblazoned with Vietnam Veteran] and go into a store and can't believe how many people walk by and say thank you for your service. It was a complete turnaround."
He encourages any vet to meet with other vets, talk about their time, the good and the bad, the highs and the lows. There's a regular coffee group that meets on Tuesday mornings at the American Legion that Derby attends.
"I encourage them to talk, because it helps," said Derby. "You don't feel alone."
Richard Raymond, a Brattleboro resident and Army veteran, listens during a weekly Veterans’ Coffee Group that was held at the American Legion, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Over coffee and doughnuts, the veterans share their war stories and other issues facing them.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Robert Tortolani, a Vietnam veteran, leads the weekly Veterans’ Coffee Group that was held at the American Legion, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
