BRATTLEBORO — A former Vermont State Police trooper pleaded not guilty this week to the repeated sexual assault of a child in 2002-2004, starting when she was 11 years old.
Todd Chisholm, 56, now of North Brookfield, Mass., was arraigned Monday in Windham criminal court. He had been arrested on a warrant at his parent’s home in Massachusetts last week, and released on conditions on Christmas Eve. Chisholm left the state police in 2001, after 13 years as a trooper.
According to Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein, Chisholm appeared at his arraignment Monday from his attorney David Sleigh’s office in St. Johnsbury.
Sleigh couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
According to court documents supporting the four criminal charges against Chisholm, he had an affair with the girl’s mother which ended in 1998, during which time he started sexually “grooming” the girl. About four years later, he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, the first time in Vernon when she was 11 and the second time when she was 14.
Chisholm could face life in prison if convicted of aggravated sexual assault with a child under the age of 16. Two of the other sexual assault charges carry 20-year sentences. The fourth count is lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under the age of 16, which carries a potential five year sentence.
According to statements by the girl, now 28 and living with her own family out of state, Chisholm told her repeatedly that she was beautiful and that when she was older they would get married and “make a beautiful baby.” The woman told Vermont State Police investigator Michael Notte that after Chisholm’s first wife died in 2002 of cancer, he became more sexually aggressive with her.
The woman told investigators that at the time of the first sexual assault, which occurred in Vernon while Chisholm’s daughter was sleeping in the other twin bed, she didn’t know what sex was and she was 20 before she realized what had happened.
The woman is a recovering heroin addict, and her mother didn’t initially believe her because of that, the court document stated. The woman identified a distinctive tattoo on Chisholm’s groin area.
The woman first called the Dover Police Department in September 2019 from her home out of state, and the Dover police, after conducting an interview with her, turned the case over to the Vermont State Police. The charges were filed earlier this month, and state police issued a press release Wednesday, two days after Chisholm’s arraignment.
Chisholm apparently confessed to assaulting the woman to Pastor Bruce Burks of the Advent Christian Church in Vernon, who confirmed that to the woman and her mother when they confronted him during a meeting in the church basement.
In a conversation between Burks, the woman and her mother via speakerphone, Burks confirmed to the woman that Chisholm had told him about the assaults.
Burks told the VSP investigator that because Chisholm’s comments to him were pastoral and confidential, he consulted with the Windham County state’s attorney’s office to make sure he was following the state’s reporting law.
The woman also contacted Chisholm’s wife at the time in 2018, and told her about the incidents. The woman confronted Chisholm, and demanded he remove all his things from their home. The woman told police their relationship was troubled even before the news of the assaults, and she consulted a lawyer, who told her to tell him she was going to police if he didn’t remove his belongings.
Chisholm told his now ex-wife that he “didn’t deserve to live,” and was “a piece of ....”
Gartenstein said Chisholm was released on conditions set by Judge Michael Kainen, including a $250,000 appearance bond. He was ordered not to have any contact with his alleged victim, her mother, and Chisholm’s former wife.