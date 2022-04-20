BRATTLEBORO — An ex-Vermont State Police detective pleaded not guilty to charges of violating a relief-from-abuse order, animal cruelty and perjury after hitting a dog so hard he dislocated a knuckle in his hand, crimes he allegedly committed before turning in his badge last week.
Zachary Gauthier, 31, of Weathersfield, appeared Tuesday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division via videoconference with his defense attorney, Richard Bowen. Conditions of release prevent Gauthier from having firearms or dangerous weapons, or engaging in law enforcement activities unless directed to appear as a witness.
Adam Silverman, spokesperson for the Vermont State Police, said Gauthier resigned from the state police in mid-April. Before leaving the force, Gauthier was stationed at the Westminster barracks.
Silverman said Gauthier had been suspended with pay since Feb. 10, and that changed to unpaid relief from duty on Feb. 24 when a restraining order against him was granted.
In an affidavit, Detective Sgt. Michael D. Notte of the Springfield Police Department said he became aware Feb. 11 that a woman obtained a relief-from-abuse order against Gauthier, who was still a detective trooper at that time. Notte also learned then about "allegations of domestic abuse, animal cruelty and stalking."
One incident described in the affidavit involved Gauthier becoming upset about a dog defecating on the mudroom floor in his home. The woman said Gauthier told her he punched the dog on top of the head and believed he had dislocated his knuckle, then he lied to Springfield Hospital staff about the injury, saying it occurred after he fell outside, according to the affidavit.
Text messages show Gauthier sending a photo of the X-ray of his knuckle to the woman, then her calling it karma "for animal abuse," and then Gauthier saying "lesson learned," according to the affidavit. The perjury charge stems, in part, from Gauthier allegedly lying about the incident in court in February.
Notte said Gauthier confirmed to him in April that the injury came not from falling but hitting the dog.
In an affidavit with supporting evidence, Officer Jeremy Fitzgibbons of the Springfield Police Department said he responded to a report of the restraining order being violated on April 14. Phone records show Gauthier had been in contact with the woman starting March 20, according to the affidavit.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place in Springfield, where Gauthier formerly lived. Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault is prosecuting the case to avoid conflicts in Southern Vermont.
Testimony about whether Gauthier lied about having beer in his vehicle during a crash in Reading in October also is being questioned. Notte said Gauthier told him alcohol was in the car but earlier testified in court that there hadn't been.