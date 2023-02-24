BRATTLEBORO — A former Vernon man who was once on the FBI’s Most Wanted List for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child, eventually spending 18 years in prison on federal charges, still has to answer to four similar charges in state court.
According to evidence presented to the courts, Michael Scott Bliss, now 57, sexually assaulted the child on a number of occasions, including in his home in Vernon, in the child’s home in Chesterfield, N.H., and in motels in Vermont and Connecticut between 2000 and 2001. Bliss also was accused of videotaping his sexual assaults of the child.
A U.S. District Court judge characterized Bliss’s crimes as “heinous” and “one of the worst cases I’ve seen as a judge.”
In April 2001, Vermont issued an arrest warrant for Bliss, but before he could be taken into custody, he fled the state. He eventually became the first Vermonter placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Bliss also was featured twice on “America’s Most Wanted,” a television show that ran for 24 years and featured criminals on the run.
Bliss was also the subject of an Interpol “red notice” to alert authorities in Canada and Mexico.
In 2002, he was arrested by federal authorities in Los Angeles, and in 2003 he pleaded guilty to 11 federal charges in the case, including aggravated interstate sexual abuse, using a child to produce child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Because Bliss was in federal custody, he was never arraigned on the four sexual assault charges filed by the state of Vermont.
In 2020, he was released from a federal prison to a halfway house in Albany, N.Y., for nine months, before moving to South Burlington, and has been shown as compliant in the state’s sex offender registry.
On Thursday, Bliss went to the Williston State Police barracks to update his registry photograph, and troopers discovered Bliss still had an arrest warrant in the amount of $250,000 issued by the state more than 20 years ago.
“He was there doing his annual recertification picture at the Williston barracks yesterday, and that’s when they arrested him,” said Joshua Atkisson, Bliss’ public defender, during a hearing in Windham Superior Court in Brattleboro on Friday.
“He’s been doing that for three years, and this was the first time anybody noticed [the arrest warrant]?” asked Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes.
Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein said it was “troubling” that Bliss has been in the registry since his return to Vermont, and no one bothered to check if he had any outstanding warrants.
“The defendant, to his lawyer, was claiming that the state charges were resolved as part of the federal sentence,” said Gartenstein, “but there’s no record of that anywhere.”
Gartenstein also said it was the state’s position that Bliss should be held without bail on the state sexual assault charges. Bliss, who was taken into custody in Williston, was arraigned in Chittenden County, where a judge released him on $6,000 bail, though he was only able to come up with $2,400.
“[Mr. Bliss] informed the judge yesterday that he had cash to post in ... postal money orders, [but] the court apparently wouldn’t accept the money orders,” said Atkisson. “So he cashed them at his bank. Those are not cleared yet.”
Hayes gave Bliss until Monday to come up with the rest of his bail.
“If he doesn’t post it, we have a $6,000 arrest warrant,” said Hayes.
In 2005, Bliss appealed his sexual assault conviction and sentence of 22 years followed by five years of supervised release on the grounds the District Court made a mistake by imposing a sentence enhancement for obstruction of justice and for treating the sentencing guidelines as mandatory.
A federal judge agreed with Bliss, whose sentence was reduced, resulting in his release in 2020, rather than 2024.
Just prior to beginning his repeated sexual assaults of the child in 2000 and 2001, Bliss had been released from a Vermont state prison after spending nearly 10 years there for attacking three Brattleboro teenagers with an aluminum baseball bat, leaving one of the boys in a coma.