BRATTLEBORO — A section of Canal Street was closed Monday as crews removed an excavator that rolled off a flatbed truck when it hit the Interstate 91 overpass near Exit 1.
"We have all sorts of different agencies involved here," Sgt. Michael Cable of the Brattleboro Police Department said Monday at the scene. "The fire department is dealing with any of the hazards that come out of the excavator. We have our town highway department assisting with that. We have the state Agency of Transportation here, and they're going to help us get traffic re-routed on the other side."
Fire Chief Len Howard said fluids were leaking from the excavator and no injuries were reported.
A section of Canal Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., was closed as a crew from A’s Auto & Truck Repair use a crane to lift an excavator that rolled off a flatbed when it hit the Interstate 91 overpass near Exit 1 on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Howard was unsure where the equipment was heading. He was told the driver was a contractor from Guilford.
Cable said the Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division will help the police department with the investigation and conduct an inspection. A's Auto & Truck Repair of Guilford helped transport the excavator away.
"I'm no bridge expert but there looks to be some damage," Cable said. "I'm not sure if it's from this. It looks fresh. I think if the state were worried about it, they would have shut down the interstate."