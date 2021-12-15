GUILFORD — Winchester Auto on Route 5 was a scene of mangled metal, flames and sadness after an explosion ripped through the building and sent a man to the hospital this morning.
"There were multiple explosions from small to large on our arrival," Brattleboro Assistant Fire Chief Charles Keir III said.
The call came in just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Keir said the first crews on scene saw a fully involved garage fire extending to the right of a residence. He confirmed one person was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, and he reported no other injuries at that time.
At one point when crews started to arrive at the incident, there was an explosion that sent a big fireball about 50 feet into the air. The smell of oil was strong at the scene.
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at Winchester Auto, on Route 5, in Guilford, Vt., after reported explosions in the building on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. One person was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for unknown injuries.
Tony Lyman, standing at a fence that was taken down when it was hit by one of the exploding tanks, talked about the fire and how it happened. Lyman and building owner Ralph Winchester were trying to empty a gas can when a drill caught fire.
"As we're lowering the car off the lift, it was just spreading throughout the car," Lyman said.
Lyman said he tried to back the Jeep Cherokee out of the garage but ended up having to hook it onto a truck and drag it out. Because of the smoke, he said he couldn't see his hand in front of his face.
"I didn't care about myself or my [expletive] life," Lyman said. "I cared about the people who live above. I cared about Ralph's belongings."
Keir said the Vermont State Police helped with traffic control, and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources was contacted because of the contaminants and oils in the garage.
Firefighters were able to have the fire knocked down just before noon. Vermont State Police investigators were on scene to examine the cause of the fire.