WESTMINSTER — Ryan Goodrich was supposed to be sentenced on Tuesday, but didn’t appear because he is locked up in Massachusetts.
Goodrich, 36, had a sentencing hearing in Windham County Superior Court scheduled on April 26 for driving with a suspended license three times. According to court documents, he was on track to getting 40 hours of community service, or fines totaling $1,625.
He took a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving without a license #1, one count of driving without a license #2 and one count of driving without a license #3 — all while violating conditions of release. These incidents occurred in Westminster, Brattleboro and Putney between June of 2020 and January of 2021.
That morning, Goodrich was also arraigned for taking deer out of season, possessing a big game animal taken by illegal means, transporting a big game animal taken by illegal means, hunting while under revocation, possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime, driving with a suspended license for the fifth time, heroine possession and narcotic possession.
Goodrich was the target of a poaching investigation conducted by Vermont Fish and Wildlife that resulted in a raid on a home in Athens on March 3. The search warrant, which was served by Fish and Wildlife, the Vermont State Police and federal agents, was for deer taken illegally and for the illegal possession of firearms. Police found during the search 880 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl, seven firearms and approximately 3,000 rounds of ammunition.
Goodrich did not appear at court on Tuesday for his sentencing hearing or arraignments. State’s attorney, Steven Brown, said Goodrich was in custody in Massachusetts for an unrelated charge and therefore could not attend the trial.
“We are in a holding pattern until he is transferred to U.S. Marshal custody in Vermont,” said Brown. Once he is back in Vermont, the hearings will move forward.