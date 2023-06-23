WESTMINSTER — The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union decided Friday afternoon to seek bids to lease seven school buses, as it moves away from owning its own transportation fleet.
The move, which the supervisory union hopes to complete by the beginning of school in two months, is expected to cost about $170,000 a year that was not budgeted.
The supervisory union currently operates about 10 different sized buses, which carry students to and from the various schools and the regional technical centers, as well as special education students, and extra-curricular activities such as sports, according to Superintendent Andrew Haas.
The motion to seek bids was unanimous, although Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert raised questions about the long term cost of leasing versus owning. Lambert said by her calculations the cost would be double, an estimate that was disputed by Board member James "Jiggs" McAuliffe.
The four-town school district had already planned on buying one new bus, using some of its COVID-19 relief money, Haas said.
Key toward staying within any lease requirements is managing the mileage on each bus, Haas acknowledged, and making sure the district's bus drivers change buses when necessary.
The change will not affect the school district's bus drivers, as they will remain local employees.
Haas said after Friday's special meeting that the move toward leasing buses was due to the fact that the school district hadn't bought a new bus in five years -- for a variety of reasons -- and was facing increased maintenance and repair costs on its fleet. Some of the buses, Haas said, were approaching 200,000 miles.
He said it is normal to buy a new bus after it hits 100,000 miles.
Haas pointed to the departure a couple of years ago of the district's longtime transportation manager Stanley Budzik, saying the loss of that institutional knowledge meant new managers lacked the information about the condition of the fleet, and it never made it to the budget process.
A new transportation manager, Renee Prue, helped get a more realistic view of the fleet, he said.
While the district is seeking to lease seven buses, it will sell some old buses and buy some others with the district's ESSER funds, if possible, he said.
But he said the increased cost of the new HVAC system at Bellows Falls Union High School is taking up a much bigger portion of ESSER funding than originally budgeted. The HVAC system cost has jumped from $1.8 million to $5 million, Haas said.
A new bus typically costs between $120,000 to $150,000, he said, "depending on the various bells and whistles."
The schools currently operate a fleet mostly run on propane gas, with some diesels, but he said the maintenance costs of the propane buses have proved to be high, and the district is now moving toward a diesel fleet.
Haas said the $170,000 likely will be offset by surplus funds from earlier years.
Because of the federal bid process for any school purchase over $40,000, the district needs to move quickly to obtain bids and hire a firm, Haas said. If the district doesn't get three bids, it then has to request a waiver from the state Agency of Education, per federal law.