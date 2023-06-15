PUTNEY — The leafy green branches that Casey Darrow of Green Mountain Orchard had cut from some of his Honey Crisp apple trees earlier Wednesday contained lots of little green apples.
But a closer look showed the apples that survived last month’s freeze were malformed and would produce “a lumpy, ugly apple,” Darrow said. Those apples are likely only suited for apple pie or cider, orchardists from around the state told two Windham County legislators Wednesday night, bringing only a fraction of the price a prime apple would command.
Darrow, who hosted the meeting in one of his orchard’s empty packing houses, showed the gathering his branches he had cut from his orchard. There were plenty of little green apples hiding in the healthy foliage.
Someone driving by would see the apples and think all was well, despite the May 18 freeze, he said, when temperatures dipped to an average of 24 degrees, freezing the blossoms or the tiny fruit already formed.
The apples were seriously blemished, and there’s even a question if they will stay on the tree to maturity.
Those surviving apples won’t be acceptable to the apple wholesalers who buy most of Vermont’s apple crop, he said.
And those orchards who rely heavily on pick-your-own operations, said they would have few if any apples for their customers come fall.
Adam Naeck, the new owner of Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole, N.H., said that he and his staff spent three hours earlier Wednesday brainstorming about what to offer people who come to the orchard in the fall for a day of fun and activities. His apple crop was devastated by the freeze, he said.
Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Windham 4 (Dummerston and Putney), had organized the meeting, which was attended by Windham County’s orchardists, and officials from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), the University of Vermont Extension Service, and an agricultural crop insurance firm. Some of the apple farmers did have crop insurance, but said it was very expensive and only provided a percentage of the actual loss.
Mrowicki said he had been talking to the office of Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., about the possibility of emergency funding for the orchards. While no vineyard owners were at Wednesday’s meeting, they were also hard hit.
Mrowicki, joined by Sen. Wendy Harrison, D-Windham District, said they were gathering information about the freeze losses, which has been described as catastrophic, in order to make a case that the state’s fruit farmers needed help.
The farmers said they don’t need more loans, since they’re in debt already.
Mrowicki in particular has been working with the state’s Congressional delegation about the possibility of relief funds for the farmers, who face a year’s worth of income loss due to the apple damage.
Several of the orchardists, who also grow blueberries, said that crop appeared to have survived in much better shape than the apples, although there was some loss.
But there is no crop insurance, they said, for blueberries.
Linda Friedman of Wellwood Orchards in Springfield said she had come to the Putney meeting in hopes of hearing how other orchards were going to cope this fall with customers who wanted to pick apples, and there were none suitable in the trees.
Other farmers said they were trying to decide how much effort — and time and money — they should put into the damaged but surviving crop, including spraying, fertilizing and mowing.
Todd Harlow of Harlow Farm in Putney said his 10-acres of apples are a total loss, but that his 12 acres of blueberries are much more promising.
His apple crop is decimated, and Harlow said he wouldn’t even have enough apples for pies or cider. He had no crop insurance.
Paul Dutton of Dutton Berry Farm, which grows apples, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and 100 acres of vegetables, said his apple loss “knocked him out of the whole market.”
His apples will go toward their popular pies, he said, and cider. Dutton operates three farm stands in West Brattleboro, Newfane and Manchester.
Dutton and Darrow both mentioned climate change, and the long-term impact on Vermont farmers, with more and more change on the growing season.
Crop insurance is not going to protect farmers in the future, Darrow said.
Eric Winchester of the Farm Service Agency’s Brattleboro office, urged the farmers to contact his office (which covers Windham, Windsor and Orange counties) with information about their damages.
“File a crop report,” he urged the group. “It’s critical we know about you.”
“There’s not a program in place to address this disaster,” Winchester said. “It doesn’t mean there won’t be.”
The government information about the losses are “still up in the air,” he said.
But farmers who had called the FSA office said they weren’t sure their message and information got through — or was being collected to show the federal and state government the true impact of the damage.
Charles Messenger of Crop Growers, which sells crop insurance, said that farmers would know more in a couple of weeks after the June drop, the natural thinning of the apple crop on the trees. He said he and other crop insurance agents were just wrapping up farm visits about peach damage, which had occurred in February, when subzero temperatures wiped out the entire crop.
Vern Grubinger, an extension agent with the University of Vermont who heads up its vegetable and berry program, said there are lots of small farms that were not on any state officials’ lists, that are suffering big losses — to them.
Unlike dairy farmers, orchardists and small vegetable, berry and flower farmers don’t have a lot to do with federal government programs, he said. And Grubinger urged officials to make the paperwork burden light, since time is in short supply for farmers.
He cited one example where a fresh flower farmer lost her peony crop from an acre field, leaving her wedding flower business in jeopardy.
Even getting other farmers’ apples into their farm stands this fall is a worry, farmers said. Messenger said he would try and help connect farmers with other farmers who have fruit.
After the meeting, Mrowicki said he and other legislators “had work to do” to reach out to the constituents and make sure the government is responding.