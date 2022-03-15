BRATTLEBORO — After a contentious forum lasting about two hours and 45 minutes Tuesday, masking is now optional at Windham Southeast School District schools.
School Board Chairwoman Kelly Young said she would rescind a request she made of the interim superintendent last week to hold off on changing the policy until the board could get more information. Local attorney Craig Miskovich made the suggestion.
Shortly after the forum, Interim Superintendent Mark Speno alerted families and students via email that masking would be optional.
"This will be effective immediately," he wrote, adding that those who still continue to wear face coverings should not be judged.
Speno said at the forum that over the last three school years, students had to adjust and respond to many challenges related to COVID-19. He recounted how staff had to build a remote platform overnight when students were sent home in March 2020, then set up a safe school setting when they returned the following year. He said in summer 2021, masks went away but not for long. They were again required for the current school year.
People fill the auditorium at Brattleboro Union High School on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, during the Windham Southeast Supervisory District’s board forum on masks.
Interim Superintendent Mark Speno addresses the Windham Southeast Supervisory District’s board during the start of a mask forum that was held at Brattleboro Union High School on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Michelle Luetjen-Green, a member of the Windham Southeast Supervisory District’s board is interrupted by members of the audience when addressing the school administration about unmasking during a forum that was held at Brattleboro Union High School on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Magdalena Keppel, a junior at Brattleboro Union High School, talks to members of the Windham Southeast Supervisory District’s board about unmasking during a forum that was held at Brattleboro Union High School on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
All administrative decisions made during the pandemic were based on public health guidance coming from the state, Speno said.
"Every decision has come with a level of criticism," he said. "That's OK. That comes with leadership."
On March 3, Gov. Phil Scott announced schools could implement optional masking policies. The following day, Speno told families the supervisory union would follow the guidance starting March 14.
A week later and a few days before the policy was set to change, Young asked him to hold off on changing the policy until a forum could be held after several community members brought concerns to the board. Young said board members wanted more information.
"I do believe we can work with students and families who need accommodations," Speno said at the forum. "That's what we do. That's what we've always done. That's what we do because we love our children."
About half the crowd, which filled about half of the auditorium at the high school, cheered and gave Speno a standing ovation after the comment. The forum also had many attendees participating via Zoom.
Julia Duke, COVID coordinator for the district and nurse at Green Street School, said staff would support students who are at risk themselves or have family members who are. The new policy isn't about masks not working, she told the crowd.
"It's about moving forward," she said, explaining that the number of cases had become low again and the district could re-adjust its response to the pandemic.
Duke said students will be advised to stay home when they're sick, staff will have access to twice weekly rapid testing and masks will return if needed.
Board member Michelle Green wanted to know more about how schools would accommodate high-risk students. Speno said they would continue to follow guidance from public health officials.
Students who are immunocompromised or at high risk for medical reasons are already well known to school nurses and staff, Duke said, "and accommodations are at the ready."
Looking into a crowd filled with unmasked faces, Green expressed concern about the mask wearing policy not being enforced on school property. Young said Speno and the administrators will work to make sure all students are safe.
Board member Lana Dever described the board receiving "an overwhelming amount of emails" about the issue and hearing from people at last week's board meeting. She said the board needs to respond to all concerns.
"I'm not seeing a lot of this compassion in this room," she said.
Jaime Contois of Putney, who spoke at last week's board meeting, said parents of immunocompromised were "basically being told we have to figure it out on our own." Anna Olivier, family nurse practitioner and parent of children who will attend Putney Central School in the future, said dropping the mask mandate will put the health of families at increased risk.
"As much as we want it to be over," Olivier said, "COVID is not over."
Jessica Nelson of Dummerston said she's in favor of keeping masks until May 1 when children younger than 5 can be vaccinated.
"Families with younger children have really felt forgotten during this pandemic," she said.
Bob Thibault of Dummerston, parent and principal at the Townshend-based Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in the West River Education District, said forums are useful in many ways but he questioned whether collecting information in this format is in the scope of the board's responsibilities. He warned against governing by public opinion.
Josh Unruh of Vernon told the board once it stops following guidance, "you turn this into sides."
Dave Wheeler of Dummerston said he worries that children's communication and social emotional skills would be adversely affected by masking. He also is concerned about how masks can become unhygienic.
Hailey Bristol, a student from Guilford, urged the board to follow public health recommendations and allow masking to be optional.
Parents shared stories about their children being very happy to hear masks would be optional, then upset when told they needed to continue wearing them.
"I'm really surprised by this board that you haven't made a public apology about how this policy went," said Lisa Foard, board chairwoman of the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro. "I'm really floored."
Foard said if she undermined her group's executive director, her board would have asked her to resign.
"And I think some of you should," she told the board. "The way this was handled was so traumatic to children, to staff and to our community ... This was really harmful."
Renee Woliver of Brattleboro said, "This isn't Florida. This isn't a room full of crazy mask conspiracists. We are smart. We are intelligent."
"I think it's time for this board to follow facts, not feelings," Woliver said.
Brandie Starr, former Brattleboro Select Board chairwoman, said board members can't informally request anything of a subordinate.
"I think you're wrong," said School Board member David Schoales, who chaired the School Board until last week's reorganization following the election and also served on the Select Board with Starr in the past.
Contois said she doesn't want the board to be attacked because community members shared concerns. An audience member sitting in the back could be heard saying, "It's real simple: It's tyranny."
Laura Chapman, former Putney Select Board chairwoman and member of a school board, said she would rather wait a month or so for schools to allow unmasking but she doesn't believe the board had taken any authority on the matter, therefore Speno's rule should stand.
"You don't act alone as a board chair," she said. "This wasn't a warned decision."
At one point, two Brattleboro Area Middle School students asked what will happen if they don't wear masks Wednesday.
"I'm not suspending you," BAMS Principal Keith Lyman said. "I do know that."
Board member Shaun Murphy, who previously served on the now dissolved BUHS board since 2003, said he has never experienced an event where a decision is made for a district without a warned meeting in his 19 years of being a school director.
"I was very upset and very discouraged that it transpired this way," he said, noting that he has answered 80 emails since Saturday.
Board member Michelle Green suggested the board participate in training.