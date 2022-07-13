Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: West River Westies VW Bus Gathering

1 of 37

{div class=”sm-gallery-cover-description” style=”width: calc(100% + 0px);”}TOWNSHEND — The unmistakable colors of VW buses — Splitties, Bays, Vanagans, Eurovans and more — decorated the Bald Mountain campground during the West River Westies 19th gathering over the past weekend.{/div}

{div class=”sm-gallery-cover-description” style=”width: calc(100% + 0px);”} {/div}

{div class=”sm-gallery-cover-description” style=”width: calc(100% + 0px);”}PURCHASE PHOTOS{/div}