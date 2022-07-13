Eric Caron, one of the organizers of the West River Westies VW Bus gathering at Bald Mountain Campground says he wants people to "come and do what brings them joy". This year's event July 8-10 was the largest ever.
Eric Caron & Heidi Fischer, hosts of the West River Westies, sit in their VW bus where they welcome people to this year's gathering at Bald Mountain Campground. At the time this photo was taken on Saturday afternoon, 111 VW buses had joined the event - the biggest year ever.
The unmistakable colors of VW buses (and their equally colorful owners) decorated the Bald Mountain campground during the West River Westies 19th annual gathering July 8-10. This particular bus has been featured in a few weddings and even a movie.
People sign in for the West River Westies 19th annual VW Bus gathering at Bald Mountain Campground during the weekend of July 8-10. This year's event was the largest ever with 111 buses as of Saturday afternoon.
A VW bus owner from Ontario, Canada shows off his tee shirt at the West River Westies VW Bus gathering at Bald Mountain Campground on July 9th.
Eric Caron & Heidi Fischer, hosts of the West River Westies, sit in their VW bus where they welcome people to this year's gathering at Bald Mountain Campground. At the time this photo was taken on Saturday afternoon, 111 VW buses had joined the event - the biggest year ever.
The unmistakable colors of VW buses (Splitties, Bays, Vanagans, Eurovans and more) decorated the Bald Mountain campground during the West River Westies 19th annual gathering July 8-10.
Robert Collara, from Rome, NY, plays Benny Goodman and his Orchestra on a wind up Columbia Grafonola at the West River Westies VW Bus gathering at Bald Mountain Campground July 9th.
Robert Collara, from Rome, NY, plays Benny Goodman and his Orchestra on a wind up Columbia Grafonola at the West River Westies VW Bus gathering at Bald Mountain Campground July 9th.
Friends enjoy lunch together during the West River Westies VW bus gathering at Bald Mountain Camground on Saturday, July 9th.
Tubing down the river is one of the highlights of the annual gathering of VW buses (the West River Westies) at Bald Mountain Campground.
The unmistakable colors of VW buses (and their equally colorful owners) decorated the Bald Mountain campground during the West River Westies 19th annual gathering July 8-10. This particular bus has been featured in a few weddings and even a movie.
A Happy Camper rests during the West River Westies VW Bus gathering that took place over the weekend of July 8-10 at Bald Mountain campground.
The unmistakable colors of VW buses (Splitties, Bays, Vanagans, Eurovans and more) decorated the Bald Mountain campground during the West River Westies 19th annual gathering July 8-10.
A selection of items to be raffled off during the 19th annual West River Westies VW Bus gathering of which 100% of the proceeds are donated to Grace Cottage Hospital.
TOWNSHEND — The unmistakable colors of VW buses — Splitties, Bays, Vanagans, Eurovans and more — decorated the Bald Mountain campground during the West River Westies 19th gathering over the past weekend.