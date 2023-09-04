GUILFORD — Crowds filtered in to watch animals compete or circus artists take to the skies during the 78th Guilford Fair on Monday, held every Labor Day weekend.
Tyler Baldwin's face is covered in ice cream as the 12-year-old from Brattleboro competes in an ice cream eating contest during the 78th Guilford Fair, held on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crowds filter in to watch animals compete or circus artists take to the skies during the 78th Guilford Fair, held on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Draft horses pull 7000 pounds in a competition during the 78th Guilford Fair held on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Jeff Fifield, of Spofford, N.H., competes in the chainsawing competition during the 78th Guilford Fair held on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Jeremy Clark, of Marlboro, competes in the chainsawing competition during the 78th Guilford Fair held on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Jason Willette, a volunteer firefighter for the Guilford Fire Department, grills up sausages during the 78th Guilford Fair held on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Juli Jakub, of Lydon, Mass., and her daughter Narya, 10, play bingo during the 78th Guilford Fair held on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Aki Greenstein, 8, of Gill, Mass., rides the swings during the 78th Guilford Fair held on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Emie Rosso, 3, of East Dover, gets a calf ready for competition during the 78th Guilford Fair held on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Gabby Warriner Cardin, 10, of Bernardston, Mass., gets a calf ready for competition during the 78th Guilford Fair held on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Beth Dunklee, of Vernon, sees some of the cows with her son, Bennett, 6, during the 78th Guilford Fair held on Labor Day weekend on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
