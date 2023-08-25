WEST DOVER — Fall foliage and festivals, and the upcoming winter ski season are coming to mind as temperatures cool off.
"The thing is, at Mount Snow, there's never a dull moment — that's for sure, as we get ready for winter," said Courtney DiFiore, spokesperson for the resort. "We have a lot of events on deck."
DiFiore described the fall festivals and weekly block parties having a "domino effect," where they continually amp people up ahead of winter. Mount Snow will keep hosting the Friday night Base Area Block Party until Sept. 15.
The Brewers Festival is scheduled for Sept. 2 during Labor Day Weekend, the Wine and Harvest Festival is happening Sept. 23, and Oktoberfest is on Oct. 7. Heavily discounted tickets for designated drivers and minors attending the Brewers Festival and Oktoberfest cost $5 and those proceeds will be donated to a local organization helping to feed children in the area.
Guests can come to the parties and enjoy fall foliage before ski season begins, DiFiore said. Scenic chairlift rides and mountain biking also are offered in the fall.
Soon enough, snowmaking guns will start up again. A projected opening date will be announced within a week or so of opening.
"Everyone knows on the East Coast, the weather is crazy over here sometimes so we want to be confident in our projected opening date," DiFiore said. "It's too far in advance to guess what the weather's going to do."
Guests can tap into the best prices for season passes before Sept. 5. DiFiore said there are many to choose from.
"There's not a one size fits all," she said.
The Epic Local Pass, which is $689 before Sept. 5, allows Northeast guests to ski or ride all season long at nearly all Vail Resorts-owned properties across the East Coast and take a trip out West with unlimited access at Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte, plus have 10 days at Vail, Beaver Creek or Whistler Blackcomb. An Epic Local Child’s Pass is $359.
If a season pass is too much of a commitment, DiFiore suggested the Epic Day Pass might work. The pass offers one to seven days of skiing and riding during the winter season for as much as 65 percent off when compared to a single day lift ticket.
Lessons also are something to consider as the winter season approaches, DiFiore said.
"It's just one of those things you can do ahead of time," she said.
Competitions, including the Carinthia Classic sponsored by Rockstar Energy, and the United States of America Snowboard and Freeskier Association series, are returning to Mount Snow this season.