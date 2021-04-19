WESTMINSTER — John Broadley came to Vermont almost 30 years ago from his native Scotland to teach at the Greenwood School in Putney.
Since then, Broadley has been a special education teacher, a math teacher, activities director, athletic director, varsity girls soccer coach, and for the past 12 years has been assistant principal at Bellows Falls Union High School. He taught at the Greenwood School from 1993 until 2002, when he moved to BFUHS.
Broadley, 61, was named the new principal at the union high school that serves the towns of Rockingham, Westminster, Athens and Grafton, succeeding Christopher Hodsden, who is retiring from the position after 16 years to seek a new opportunity.
The BFUHS board agreed to hire Broadley last week, voting in favor of a two-year contract rather than a one-year interim post, to give him time to help the school and its 300-plus students recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The two-year contract will also give him time to implement his ideas, said Director Priscilla Lambert.
Since coming to Vermont from Glasgow, Scotland, Broadley has put down roots in the local community, marrying a local woman, Christine Farino, who graduated from BFUHS. They live in Bellows Falls with their two children: Abby, a junior and outstanding cross country runner at the high school, and Desi, a sixth grader at Bellows Falls Middle School.
“I just love Bellows Falls,” Broadley said in an interview last week, as he was working on plans to return students to the high school five days a week. He said his wife’s mother, Mary, was the longtime front-desk receptionist at the high school, which deepened his connection to his adopted hometown and school. “I’ve got all the history,” he said with a laugh.
Broadley is a graduate of Brunel University in London, with a dual degree in physical education and geography. He has a master’s degree in special education from Antioch University, and a post master’s degree in education leadership from Keene State College, in 2006.
Broadley said he has learned a tremendous amount from Hodsden, who will continue to be his mentor during the transition. “I could have worked with Chris forever,” he said.
“He’s a very good leader and will be a hard act to follow,” he said. He said that Hodsden, who is also a Bellows Falls resident, is “still going to be around.”
The board, in hiring Broadley, praised him and his dedication to the school. His appointment and two-year contract becomes effective July 1. His exact contract hasn’t been negotiated yet, according to Superintendent Christopher Pratt.
Since the school went on a reduced in-person schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic, there have only been three cases at the school — and they were all a result of outside exposure. The school has been strict about COVID-19 protocols and guidance, Broadley said, and the school’s surfaces have been cleaned daily. The school expects to return to fulltime, in-person learning the second week of May, he said.
Broadley said that even as vaccination increases, he expects at least 50 percent of the students will still wear masks out of personal comfort. He said he’s noticed that the students haven’t gotten colds or, in his case, a sinus infection, this winter, which he attributes to the mask-wearing. He said that 15 students are expected to stay full remote, since they and their families are “still anxious.”
The school is also making plans for summer school to be available for all students, to help them catch up on academics.
One thing Broadley isn’t completely happy about is something he has to give up because of his new job. “Superintendent Pratt told me I had to give up coaching the girls’ soccer team,” said Broadley, who conceded that is probably a wise decision but he said he has loved coaching the team for the past 19 years.
“I don’t want to, I’m passionate about girls soccer. I’ll still volunteer,” he said.
