NEWFANE — The same set of candidates who sought two one-year seats on the Select Board last year are running again.
Incumbents Jeff Chevalier and Katy Johnson-Aplin are facing off against Cris White in the March 7 election.
"It's been a fun year," Chevalier said. "I hope to get a chance to do it again for another year."
Chevalier said his first year on the board went well. He called the experience "very educational."
"It's one of those positions that you think you know what it's all about until you're actually doing it," he said. "Some of the things you guessed are right. Some of the things you guessed are totally wrong."
Chevalier said the job mostly is listening to community members share their comments and concerns, and learning about the day-to-day issues facing residents to try to make the best decisions. Having enjoyed working with fellow board members, he described a good chemistry among the group.
"I feel there's a really nice balance," he said. "I never feel there's a really hard contention but we're coming at a lot of different issues from a lot of different sides."
Chevalier and Johnson-Aplin both commented on how the board hews younger compared to others in Windham County. They are two of the three members in their 40's.
"I think we're lucky to have a younger viewpoint," Chevalier said.
Chevalier is starting to dig into a town beautification project.
"This is something we've been talking about for a couple of months now," he said, noting the town has federal American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funds available.
There's potential to turn a few areas of town into "social spaces" or community gardens, Chevalier said. He pointed to land the town was forced to acquire after Tropical Storm Irene and can't be redeveloped due to flood risks.
Johnson-Aplin has served on the board for two years now. She said the board is "busy with a bunch of stuff right now, and I'd love to continue through to see it through."
"I enjoy working for the town and serving our residents to the best of my ability, which is largely listening and being there for people when they have concerns and being able to work on projects that other people don't have time for, which is great," she said.
One project she's looking forward to involves planning a celebration for the town's 250th birthday. Another is completing the state's Act 250 permitting process for the gravel pit on land the town recently purchased.
Chevalier and Johnson-Aplin are both on the committee exploring traffic-calming measures. Johnson-Aplin said the hope is to "come up with some solutions to make our villages safer for pedestrian traffic, which right now is scary."
"It's probably the most frequent topic that comes up on Front Porch Forum and Facebook groups," she said. "And so that's something that we're desperate to get under control because we don't want something tragic to happen."
Planning efforts are underway to make safety improvements along Route 30. Next up is South Newfane and Williamsville, Johnson-Aplin said.
In February, Johnson-Aplin attended a meeting with Sheriff Mark Anderson and local leaders from Windham County to discuss shared contract policing. She said she wishes there would have been more of a concrete proposal, however, she's supportive of getting the conversation going. It would allow the Windham County Sheriff's Office to respond to a smaller incident in Newfane if deputies were patrolling in another community that's part of the agreement.
After being discouraged from the results of last year's election, White said she decided to join the race late.
"I want to try and help. It's not something to do lightly because if you're not going to do it well, then don't do it," she said. "It's not to pad your resume. It's to help the town."
Retired but working part-time in Newfane to stay active in the community, White said she's mostly running to provide service to the town.
"I think I have something to offer with my business background," she said, having worked business supply and construction companies throughout her life. "I just felt like a fresh set of eyes and a fresh set of ears might help out. I feel I have a unique set of skills and talents that might be beneficial to the town."
White and her now-deceased husband started WW Building Supply in Newfane, which they sold in the 1970s. She has been involved with nonprofits for about 40 years including the Boys & Girls Club and Girl Scouts. When her children were young, she served as president of a Parent Teacher Association. She served on the Newfane Bicentennial Committee in 1976. She grew up in Williamsville, where her grandfather owned the Williamsville Store, which mostly recently was known as the Williamsville Eatery.
White said she could potentially help the board "navigate some of the thorny issues they're dealing with and maybe to try to bridge what I perceive is a divide in the community."
"It's like it is in the rest of the country: strongly held beliefs on the role of government," she said. "The role of the Select Board is pretty well defined. It's to handle the business of the town and that shouldn't be a partisan issue. It should just be good common business practices, you know, due diligence."
Her hope also, she said, is to "give a voice to people who don't even try to use their voice because they don't feel like they've been heard." She wants to get more residents involved in town government processes.
White is interested in being involved in decision making on the ARPA funds.
"I think however it's spent, it should benefit everybody and it should be something that's agreed to by the majority of the community," she said.
Traffic calming measures are "high on the minds of the citizens and on the town but there seems to be a lack of understanding about what the town can do," White said. She pointed out roads in Newfane have different owners including the municipality, the state and the federal government.
White said she tries to keep up with what's going on at board meetings by attending or watching the video recordings of as many as she can.
"I'd sure like to see that gravel pit come on line so we have affordable gravel to work on our 30-something miles of dirt roads," she said. "We've probably done everything we can do and now it's in the hands of the state agencies. But there may be ways to facilitate that."
She also voiced some concern about planning for projects that can't be done or wouldn't get completely finished.