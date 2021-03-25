The Reformer interviewed families affected by addiction about their experiences and the support found in Nar-Anon Family Groups. This is the first of two stories. Names have been withheld in instances for privacy.
BRATTLEBORO — Susan Avery’s entire world changed in 1998 when her daughter announced heroin had brought her to her knees. She started taking care of her grandchildren after her daughter went to treatment, not expecting it to last into adulthood.
Instead of complaining, Avery looks at it as an opportunity to make a difference by helping other families in similar scenarios. Her involvement with Nar-Anon Family Groups started at the suggestion of a therapist after experiencing the challenges of raising the kids and trying to learn how to cope.
When first setting up a meeting in Brattleboro in 2000, Avery sat alone for a while. She sent out flyers and put notices in the newspaper.
When people finally did come, she said, they were “ready to let their hair down. They struggled for so long wondering why they can’t fix their person.”
Avery said Nar-Anon is about participants taking care of themselves, and finding joy and sanity even while life around them can be collapsing.
“Addiction can be arrested but it’s never cured,” she said. “From the first meeting until now, I’m a totally different person. I’m very open about how the program has helped me. I’ve been very open to helping others. It comes with an ease that experience brings to me.”
Avery feels like she’s a very good listener and can ask questions that she can then relate back to something she’s dealt with. She talks about setting up boundaries, detachment and taking custody of grandchildren. She called the support group “nonjudgmental” and “confidential in nature.”
While meeting via Zoom can feel odd at times, Avery said the teleconferencing software is easy enough to use and group members have grown comfortable with each other. Between five and seven of them are meeting now. If there were newcomers, Avery would be open to meeting more often.
These days, Avery said, her daughter is doing well in recovery but her son is still in the active throes of addiction. She said she loves them both “but I think the trick is forgiveness.”
Avery also emphasized the need for individuals to go into recovery in their own time.
“It’s not something you can prescribe,” she said. “The most important thing is to be a good listener.”
She believes public opinion on addiction and substance misuse is slowly shifting, with more acceptance of it as a disease. She plans to continue her work in the community.
“We have to build a better world for our children,” she said. “I do it just because we’re all human beings and we all deserve to have a life filled with joy and happiness. We can learn to do that in spite of family members not making good choices.”
Avery recalled a local couple being “just beside themselves” when first coming to Nar-Anon in 2017. Now, they have experienced a major tragedy — the death of a son — but are using principles learned at the meetings to get through.
STAGES OF GRIEF
“I think experiencing addiction in a loved one can feel like going through stages of grief,” said the woman whose son died. “So when you first learn they’re heavy into addiction, you’re kind of denying it. No, it couldn’t be. Then you get mad about it. You get sad about it.”
The woman remembered noticing mental health issues with her son and constant threats of suicide before the overdoses began. She said she would drive around trying to find him, hoping he would be alive. She recalled it taking a long time to get an assessment of her son in order for him to get help. She advocated for him.
Although the couple lost trust after thousands of dollars of items were stolen, the wife said they loved him unconditionally. She described an “unimaginable terror” from not having anyone to talk with about such issues before finding Nar-Aron.
Just about every week for three years, she went to a therapist and a Nar-Anon meeting.
“I was lucky enough to have that support because nothing surprises the other parents,” she said. “Sometimes, it surprises the therapist.”
Her son moved away a few years ago to have “a fresh start,” she said, “but it was just a new game and so far away that he knew I couldn’t drive around and try to find him.” She said it was difficult dealing with the thought that maybe her son wasn’t alive.
Throughout the time her son spent out of state, the woman continued with Nar-Anon and eventually started doing somatic therapy. She said she was having panic attacks during the day and in the middle of the night, feeling numbness in her arm and heaviness in her lungs.
Her son eventually tried more drugs and ended up homeless, she said. People who spent time with him back then have messaged her to tell her how her son assisted them through hard times.
“I’m like, how could he have helped you?” she said, sharing a story about how her son had his car stolen and a gun pointed at him before felony charges resulted in jail and rehab.
The woman said her son then followed a recovery program, made a lot of good friends, got baptized and went to sports games. He eventually had troubles making rent and decided he wanted to move back home.
“We got nine months with him once he got back,” the woman said. “Nine months. I didn’t know he was using at all when he got back. I think for the most part, he was drinking, which I told him is the same thing. It’s addiction and it causes you to make bad decisions.”
She doesn’t know exactly what her son had taken before he died from an overdose.
She still attends Nar-Anon all the time, calling it “a place where you meet people who you wouldn’t become friends with necessarily.”
“But they become really close friends because you’ve seen each other at such low points and some really, really high points,” she said. “They’re like family.”
She doesn’t follow all the mantras of the program but finds the Serenity Prayer and the idea of “keep coming back” helpful. She said the meetings have given her something to look forward to every week, allowing her to speak about things that she couldn’t elsewhere.
Like others in the group, she hasn’t seen many newcomers lately.
“It’s like really? It amazes me that people don’t take advantage of that support,” she said. “And maybe that’s just denying that it’s actually happening. I know some people may be worried about their standing in the community but it’s more important to keep sane, to me.”
The meetings don’t provide all the answers but they do offer input based on experience, she said. She learned how to detach, love herself and help her son without enabling him. She also finds support on Facebook groups for grieving. She stressed the need to be joyful despite hurting.
LIVING THE DREAM, UNTIL ...
Janice Robbins of Surry, N.H., said her son hurt himself at the age of 17 or 18 after falling on ice. In his 20s, he pulled a hamstring while playing softball and an x-ray showed he had a broken hip from the older injury.
Robbins said a doctor prescribed her son painkillers, then he increased his drinking and pill intake, eventually moving on to heroin. In 2013, she said, his wife told him to leave.
“I mean, he was living the dream,” Robbins said, as he had a house with a picket fence, a child, a dog and a garden.
Her son moved in with her and her ex-husband in 2013. Later that year, Robbins left the relationship. She said in July 2015, her son started complaining about the way he was feeling and described a new pain. At first, he was told that he was just drug seeking.
On July 26, 2015, Robbins took her son to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Emergency Department. She said they learned he had a bad infection and might not make it through surgery. They later found out he had a flesh-eating bacterial infection.
Robbins said her son spent 65 days in the hospital then had difficulties finding a physical rehabilitation provider because he had 14 surgeries on his leg and he was an addict. He stayed with her in a two-room apartment for two years.
Robbins said she prepared a protein shake for her son every morning before she went to work and tried to have things ready to eat if he got hungry. She worried he might not be alive when she returned home because of all the drugs he had for the pain.
“It was very, very stressful,” she said. “But we made it work because we had to.”
Her son declared in 2017 the need to get into a program and a desire to be on Suboxone, which is prescribed to help those who are dependent on opioids in a process known as medically assisted treatment.
“It was his own idea,” she said. “He did it on his own.”
She said her son stopped drinking alcohol two years ago and he still smokes marijuana, which is all right with the clinic he goes to for Suboxone. She described having a good relationship with her son these days.
He moved into his own place on July 26, 2017, two years to the date of being hospitalized for the infection.
“I call him a success story,” Robbins said. “He’s tremendously strong for having wanted to end his relationship with drugs and then wanting to end his relationship with drinking.”
She hopes her son will share his story and become a recovery coach to support others in similar situations.
Robbins began attending Nar-Anon meetings around the time when they first started being held in Keene, N.H., in November 2014.
“If I hadn’t had that group of people I don’t know what I would have done,” she said. “It’s helped me through the worst times and they were there for the best times.”
She finds the group’s acknowledgment that members didn’t cause and can’t cure their family member’s addiction helpful. She said she learned to take better care of herself and not worry so much about things she has no control over.
Robbins called Avery “a miracle worker.”
“She knows what she’s talking about because she’s lived it,” Robbins said. “It’s amazing she’s still here after everything she’s lived through.”