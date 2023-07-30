WINDHAM — Eight families were denied tuition to go to school outside of Windham Elementary next year.
"So a lot of concerns, I'm not not going to deny that, folks, for the people who sent in their letters," School Board Chairwoman Abby Pelton said. "There are valid concerns in every single one, and that's not unheard."
The requests stem from worries over a lack of staffing before the school year starts, access to adequate educational services and social development of students in a very small school. They were unanimously denied by the Windham School Board at a special meeting Thursday.
Parents can appeal the decision to the Vermont Secretary of Education. Of the eight tuition requests, not all of them were for students who had been enrolled last year.
Crystal Corriveau, who submitted a request and serves on the West River Education District Board, estimated the requests were for 15 to 16 children. Last year, she said, the school had about 16 or 17 children enrolled.
"I have a 9-year-old who cannot read due to Windham's educational neglect," she told the Reformer. "How is a kid that cannot read going into fourth grade? If I was a parent not sending him to school, I would have CPS [Child Protective Services] knocking on my door for educational neglect."
Corriveau called the Vermont Agency of Education "the school's CPS."
"When are they going to knock on Windham Elementary’s door?" she said.
Asked by a parent to weigh in, Superintendent Bob Thibault said he shares optimism with Pelton on what the school can be and concerns with some of the parents.
"It's a tough situation," he said. "The thing to think about is what's the best step moving forward?"
Families were told Jenna Cramer was hired to serve as teaching principal. Another teacher and an administrative employee are being sought.
Daniel Roth was appointed Thursday to the School Board. Beth McDonald, former board chairwoman, resigned after the last board meeting.
Parents spoke about ensuring arts programming and counseling would be available to students.
"We're going to make this happen," Pelton said. "We don't have the answers right now ... but we're going to be thorough in what we're doing."
According to a letter to the editor from former board member Russ Cumming, Teaching Principal Mickey Parker-Jennings resigned near the end of the school year. He was soon followed by the primary grades teacher, who resigned to take another position, then by the foodservice employee and the administrative staff.
Cumming called the reasons for the mass exodus "complicated." However, he wrote, "A couple of things stand out: the town is evenly divided on whether we should keep the school operational or tuition our students to other schools; and conditions inside the school, according to reports from one former employee, are sub-optimal, to put it politely."
"This is a terrible situation for everyone in Windham, but especially worrisome for parents of kids in the school, who are, understandably, wringing their hands," he wrote.
Emily Forbes of Windham requested tuition for her child to attend The Mountain School in Winhall. In a letter to the board, she suggested the board was "pushing things through" instead of taking their time on meeting staffing needs.
"This year, we worry about the social development and social aspect of the 17 children in the entire school," she wrote.
Michael Pelton of Windham previously said the community "has clearly voted for a public school in our town."
"I think it's important for us to recognize that our responsibility is to provide education regardless of where it ends up being in the future, regardless of what the costs may or may not be," he said.
In March, before resigning, Parker-Jennings told families he wouldn't be returning to Windham Elementary next year.
"After 19 incredible years here, it is time for me to do something else," he wrote. "I can not express enough gratitude for all the joy and amazing times I have had over that time."
Parker-Jennings described his tenure as "an amazing experience that has taught me so much about myself and what I value in life."
"Following the advice of the superintendent to listen to the recommendation of my doctor, I am notifying you that today is my last day," he wrote to families in April. "I am taking a medical leave of absence for the remainder of this school year."