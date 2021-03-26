The Reformer interviewed families affected by addiction about their experiences and the support found in Nar-Anon Family Groups. This is the second of two stories. Some names have been withheld for privacy.
BRATTLEBORO — While aware of the tools and services out there, a longtime resident affected by the drug addiction of her child would advise families not to be filled with optimism for a quick change.
“I find that I don’t laugh and I don’t cry very easily,” she said. “I’m just kind of flat. I haven’t gone to talk to somebody about this but I suspect it’s the longevity of it or whatever.”
The woman and her husband were born, raised and lived in Brattleboro. Their adopted son has been addicted to cocaine for about 30 years. At the time of the interview, the couple was hopeful their son would be entering treatment for the approximately eighth time.
“I think he’s at the point where he knows he has no other choice,” the wife said. “He does admit to being sick of this life and worrying about where the next amount of money is going to come from.”
She said her son recently told her that he owes money to people all over town.
Growing up on a farm in West Brattleboro, the woman described having a “very, very close family.” She said they would gather for celebrations, holidays and picnics, and she didn’t see anyone even drink a beer during the events.
“So needless to say this jumps into a whole new territory,” she said.
She said her son’s two siblings “are not very infatuated with him” and live on other sides of the country. She called her family’s experience “very different” than the one she had growing up.
“That’s a very hurtful kind of everyday issue,” she said. “With the distance, you find yourself saying sometimes, ‘Well, I wonder when I die, who will come together?’ You start to think about those things when you’re in your mid 70s.”
Her wish is that more awareness will be raised about addiction. She said someone with cancer would likely immediately look for help, but that’s not the case with substance use.
She described being grateful that her son’s drug of choice is cocaine because she doesn’t live in daily fear of an overdose of heroin. Although, she noted, someone addicted to heroin can receive medically assisted treatment.
Her son’s time at treatment facilities have ranged from three weeks to a year.
“When you come back to the same environment, same town,” she said, “it’s not a good thing.”
About six or seven years ago, the woman became involved with Nar-Anon Family Groups. She always knew Susan Avery, who runs local Nar-Anon groups, being around the same age and living in the same community.
The woman hasn’t been involved since moving to Florida for a long stretch of the year, although she could participate, given that the meetings are happening remotely via Zoom these days.
The meetings help “a little,” she said, as attendees share what they are going through and there are stories that are much worse than hers. Still, they don’t bring much relief for her.
“I understand its benefits and I think it’s wonderful for those that it really, really impacts,” she said.
The woman described her son being “very open” with her.
“He says, ‘I’m just being honest with you,’” she said. “Now, I think there’s a lot of things that aren’t honest coming through.”
She said he calls when he needs help with transportation, gas for a vehicle or money to get drugs in order to feel well enough to work.
“I’ve known him at times where he’s worse than he is today,” she said, recalling situations where his children are a secondary concern to obtaining drugs. “As a mother, these tales have been painful. I often say probably some of the things I’ve done to help him or enable him I would have done for a stranger. That’s the kind of compassionate stranger I am.”
She said her husband tends to react with anger and the couple processes things differently, which has an effect on their relationship.
The woman feels compassion for her three granddaughters, to whom she feels like a third parent, given all the help she provides. She said she sees the way they suffer and hurt because of the addiction.
As for her son, she said, he’s “sensitive and very compassionate,” and people all over the community tell her he’s so friendly and outgoing. She wonders if those last two characteristics might have enabled him.
Her religious faith has helped her stay strong over the years, as has discussing things with her family. She said Avery gives her support and directs her to resources.
While the woman doesn’t feel the sense of shame she might have had in the early years, she continues to worry when the next bad thing will come. She said phone calls often are about money and don’t always include being asked how she’s doing.
“He will insert that occasionally but it’s kind of an afterthought,” she said.
‘A lifelong situation’
A couple from Chesterfield, N.H., is cautiously optimistic after a decade in Nar-Anon. Their son is in recovery — he’s been clean for about two years — but has relapsed multiple times before.
“The first thing that comes to mind is this is a lifelong situation,” the husband said. “It doesn’t just go away. That’s one of the reasons they say addicts are in recovery for life because it can sneak up and come for you at any time.”
The couple began to be affected by addiction about 23 years ago. The wife said their son recently earned an associate’s degree “but with that came all kinds of fear.”
“We are blessed that he is in recovery because it’s better than the alternative; however, it still comes with its challenges,” she said. “We still really try to live our program that teaches us one day at a time. It teaches us to take care of ourselves and it teaches us the Serenity Prayer. It says it all.”
The prayer, she said, involves accepting things that the couple can’t control. They find mutual support in the groups as families are going through similar issues.
The couple also learned that expectations they once had for their son may not become a reality.
“Sometimes you can be mourning the loss of a child who’s still living because you’re mourning the loss of hopes and dreams you have for this child,” the wife said.
Meetings held remotely have “worked pretty well actually,” the husband said. “They’re not the same as sitting across from someone but it’s adequate. It works.”
The couple finds it important to take care of themselves with physical exercise and diet. Pre-pandemic, they also focused on socialization and travel.
“There was a period of time where this just dominated our lives, then we got to the point where we said, ‘We can’t go on like this.’ We needed to have ‘us time’ if you will,” the husband said. “From then on, we’ve done a lot more of that. It allowed us to move forward the best we can.”
Strategies learned from the group and readings from the program have helped the wife. She’ll also light a candle when she’s making dinner, which she said is soothing.
Her advice to other families going through similar issues is to get informed about the disease of addiction, and if they’re comfortable, reach out for help.
“We often talk as a group,” she said. “We marvel at the fact that it’s only five or six of us sitting there because you know there are just a ton of people out there who obviously have similar needs to us, yet we also understand not everyone is comfortable sharing their information and connecting with other people. I have found it incredibly helpful to do that.”
She described being thankful for the group and “eternally grateful” to Avery who helped her make a tough decision. The husband said group members give each other “gentle suggestions.”
“Through this whole interchange, we’ve been blessed to develop and maintain some really great friendships through this,” the wife said. “Before that, we didn’t really have that. And I believe in fate. I believe things are meant to be. I believe people are put in your lives for a certain reason.”
Avery started the local groups and remains committed after all her trials and tribulations, the wife said, calling her “a source of strength and support that’s just been wonderful.”
A stigma associated with addiction is slowly getting better over the years, the husband said, acknowledging it will take a long time to fully be erased.
Weekly in-person Nar-Anon meetings Avery started in Brattleboro and Keene, N.H., have been suspended due to the pandemic. But the group meets every other Thursday via Zoom and she’ll make herself available for someone who needs support.
A local woman initiated the Zoom meetings because she had an account for the teleconferencing software for work. She has been going to Nar-Anon for about five years now. She recalled the denial in the beginning. But once the family saw what was going on, she said, they were devastated.
“We have no control,” she said. “When you’re a parent, you want to protect your child and keep them safe.”
Nar-Anon teaches that it’s not the families’ fault and the person who is addicted needs to want to change, she said. She noted people go to rehab when they’re not ready and then use the day they get out.
Her participation in Nar-Anon was prompted by what she called “this undercurrent of constant fear and anxiety for all the years.” She constantly worried if her son overdosed. She recalled him stealing items from her home, leading to valuables being hidden when he was around.
“I think the biggest lesson in the Nar-Anon group is learning the difference between helping and enabling,” she said. “Then the other one is take care of yourself and pay attention to your life because this can be all consuming and you can drown in it.”
She praised the group’s ability to make her not feel so alone as members share their common experiences. She also finds the program literature “very helpful.”
While going remote works well for her due to her busy work schedule, she does miss being able to give and receive hugs from group members.
Heartache
The group is bonded by “the same heartache,” Patricia Branley of Wardsboro said. Her son was recently released from prison after two years — it wasn’t the first time but it was the longest.
“It really is true you can do all you want to try to help somebody but really they have to be ready,” Branley said. “And coming out with a different attitude, it really is about people, places and things.”
She learned not to enable her son but support him by listening and being there, emphasizing the importance of setting boundaries as a parent and remaining cautiously optimistic. She said it was challenging for her son to find safe housing after being incarcerated, but someone who had been in a similar situation helped.
Branley called Nar-Anon “my biggest support.”
“I feel I’m in a much better place now to take this next journey of my own and watch my son’s journey than I was 10 years ago,” she said. “And for me I still have to say, ‘One day at a time.’”