BRATTLEBORO — A Westmoreland, N.H., couple whose baby was the first to be delivered locally this year believes her Jan. 1 birth is "very special."
"We are excited to have a reminder of this exciting moment at the turn of each New Year," the family said in response to questions from the Reformer.
Kennedy Grace LaPorte's birthdate being the first of the month carries additional significance because her 20-month-old sister Ryley was born May 1 and her father Jack was born Feb. 1.
Gina Pattison, director of development and marketing at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, said Kennedy was born at BMH at 12:24 p.m. Saturday.
Kennedy weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Cailey and Jack LaPorte.
Pattison said the BMH Auxiliary donated a bunting to Kennedy. The Keene Sentinel reported the baby was born about six days earlier than expected to Cailey, who works at Savings Bank of Walpole, and Jack, a Keene, N.H. police officer.
"[B]ut now that she is here, we could not be more thankful and excited," Cailey and Jack told the Reformer.
The couple said they picked the name Kennedy because they had a list of names and it ended up being the only one they could agree on. Her middle name, Grace, is named after her aunt.
"Family is very important to us," Cailey and Jack said. "We are super excited for Kennedy to meet her big sister Ryley. Ryley has been patiently awaiting her new sister’s arrival."
The couple said they can't wait to introduce Kennedy to her grandparents, Mimi and Bubba on Cailey's side, and Nonni and Pop on Jack's side. Kennedy also has four aunts and an uncle "who can’t wait to meet her," the couple said.
"Most of her family is local, so arranging an introduction will be forthcoming soon," they said.
The couple said they look forward to creating new memories with their family in the new year.
"Naturally we hope for good health but also look forward to Ryley creating a sisterly bond with her new sister," they said. "Our family loves the outdoors so we are excited for walks, hikes, camping and family trips once Kennedy has settled in."
WCAX News reported the first baby in Vermont in 2022 was born in Northwestern Medical Center at 3:24 a.m. Saturday and weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces. He was 17 inches long.
Kennedy is the only baby delivered at BMH on New Year's Day, Pattison said.