BRATTLEBORO — After returning from Germany where he served in the U.S. Army, Steve Barbour and his brothers — Timmy, Danny and Ricky — played ball together in the local industrial softball league, getting in up to 120 games a year.
"If we weren't fishing, we were playing softball," he said.
The Barbour kids, which also includes Jim and Kathy, grew up in Guilford after their folks, Richard and Patricia, moved up from New York City in 1971, all of them attending and graduating from Brattleboro Union High School.
After high school, they went their separate ways, some as far as Tallahassee, Golden, Colo., and even the Dominican Republic.
Soon they will be gathering for a remembrance of life of their brother, Timothy, 59, who died in Brattleboro on Aug. 2, a victim of a homicide whose death the Brattleboro Police Department has described as "suspicious."
"I haven't had very many good night's sleep since then," said Steve, who recently moved to West Chesterfield, N.H., from Fairlee and now commutes every day to his job at the Quechee Club. "He was too good of a person to have his life taken this young. It's just senseless and hard to imagine with Timmy being such a great guy. I honestly can't think that he actually had enemies ... he knew tons of people and everyone would say he was a lovely person."
The Brattleboro Police Department hasn't shared a lot of information about his brother's death, just that it occurred somewhere along the property line between the Harris Hill Ski Jump and the Retreat Farm, and that it was as a result of a blow to the head.
Tim, who never married or had kids of his own, worked a number of jobs in his life, and up until a couple of years ago worked at G.S. Precision in Brattleboro.
"He had a great head on his shoulders," said Steve. "He was really very smart and he was every bit of a family man for everybody else in the family."
Tim was four years younger than Steve, the fourth of the six kids. Steve graduated from BUHS in 1977 and Tim graduated in 1981 and was a basketball and football player.
Steve, who has six kids and 10 stepkids, described his younger brother as "a fabulous uncle."
"We love you Uncle Tim," posted Steve's daughter, Beth Brodie, to the Reformer's Facebook page. "No matter what personal struggles you had, you were an amazing person! Thank you for being such a staple in the family! We are praying for justice!!!! You did not deserve what happened to you!!!"
"My heart is shattered," wrote another niece, Rachel Sierra Burke. "We love you so much Uncle Tim. You were a light to our family, and brought smiles to our faces, no matter what the occasion. You always stayed strong and worked hard. We won’t rest until justice is served."
But somewhere along the way, Tim got off track, using drugs and alcohol, coming to a head in February 2021 when he attempted to rob two workers at the Living Memorial Ski Park.
"It wasn't like him to do that," said Steve. "What came over him, no one will ever know. At first, I was upset and 'Why are you messing with the family name like that?' But he had tons of remorse. He had a pretty good life, but addiction ... is pretty heavy."
"My uncle struggled a lot but he was an amazing person," wrote Burke.
“I was a mess,” Tim Barbour told Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen during his sentencing in January 2022. “This is not an example of the type of person I am. I am embarrassed.
"There hasn’t been a day I haven’t thought about what I have done and knowing it was done,” he said, apologizing to his victims, his family and friends, and the town of Brattleboro. “I shocked myself that I was so out of my head that I did what I did.”
Tim received a sentence on one count of assault and robbery with a deadly weapon, with a sentence of five to seven years all suspended except for six months.
"Tim realized after the fact that alcohol and drugs had taken control of his life," Steve said. "But even after that, he didn't go into hiding. I'd call him up anytime and he'd come over to see the kids and my grandkids."
Steve said his brother had "a huge heart," and losing him leaves a hole in the world.
"He'd be willing to give his shirt off his back for anybody at any given time," he said.