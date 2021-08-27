DOVER — Madeline Staloff came into the world two weeks late for two self-proclaimed reasons.
“One, I want to be disastrous,” she said. “And number two, I’m comfy in here.”
In August 2011, her family was living in East Dover when she and Tropical Storm Irene arrived. They have since lived in Wilmington and recently bought a house in Greenfield, Mass.
Madeline’s mom Meg Staloff recalled the events of Aug. 28, 2011.
“It was some time in the late morning and we were thinking, maybe we should just go stay in Brattleboro or something just so we’re close to the hospital just in case,” Meg said.
Getting into the car, Meg and her husband Jason wondered why all the East Dover Fire Department trucks were moved from the fire station to a place near the former general store, where there was higher elevation. They hadn’t realized the severity of the flooding predicted.
“We said, ‘OK, we just need to get to Brattleboro, labor has started.’ And they were like, ‘Not happening,’” Meg said, referring to first responders. “I think that was the only moment of pure terror in my entire life. I was like what do you mean?”
Meg and Jason went back home and West Dover Fire Chief Rich Werner came by in his truck, telling them an emergency shelter was set up at Dover Elementary School. A picture on the back of the annual town report the next year showed a Volkswagen Golf being driven down Goose City Road by Jason behind the truck as Werner made sure they could make it to the school.
Rain was coming down and roads were washing out. Meg was having contractions about every 12 minutes, which she said were her body’s way of saying it was ready to start the birth process but she still had some time.
Her 2-year-old at the time, Charlotte, was at home with Jason’s sister, mother and niece who came from the Jersey Shore. Neighbors and first responders advised them against returning home, where access to running water and power was not guaranteed.
1 of 50
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Cindy Coble looks at empty shelves that once held bottled water while shopping for storm supplies at Hannafords in Brattleboro on Saturday. Area businesses ran short of many essentials as residents stocked up ahead of the arrival on Sunday of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Evan Cross, foreground, Greg Phillips, and others peer over the Elliot St. Bridge at the raging muddy water of the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Derrick Arbuckle watches from the top of the parking garage as the Whetstone Brook floods downtown Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Jordan Wright takes a photo of the swolen West River as it rages under the closed Dummerston Covered Bridge on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer The driver of a pickup truck does a fist pump after crossing a wide stretch of flooded roadway on Rt. 30 in Newfane on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Elissa Bhanti, owner of Adivasi, lays out fabric from her store to dry in the sun. Adivasi was one of the several businesses on Flat Street in Brattleboro that suffered severe flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer The Brattleboro Farmer's Market was severely damaged by the Whetstone Brook during the flooding from Tropical Storm Irene. A work party has been scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the area and prepare it for Saturday which they plan to open as usual.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of the back of Whetstone Studios on Williams Street in Brattleboro has been completely washed away by flooding from the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Excavator operators clear large boulders from the main channel of the Ball Mountain Brook in Jamaica as cleanup continued Saturday from floods caused by the remanants of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Signs and barricades alert travelers that Williams St., already restricted due to construction on the I-91 bridge, is fully closed following flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Emergency workers respond to the Old Grist Mill in Williamsville where John Walker was trapped while trying to salvage materials from the building after it was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Emergency workers respond to the Old Grist Mill in Williamsville where John Walker was trapped while trying to salvage materials from the building after it was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Workers from Gene Armstong Excavating remove the damaged mobile homes from Glen Park in West Brattleboro, Thursday morning. The mobile homes were severely damaged by the flooding of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Tami Rabideau snaps a photo with her cell phone and Rocky Smith watches as the muddy water of the Whetstone Brook crashes spectacularly over the the last falls before joining the Connecticut River in Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer A car in a low-lying parking lot is left to fend for itself as the Whetstone Brook surgers out of its banks on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer An excavator operator pushes a large boulder out of the main channel of the Ball Mountain Brook in Jamaica on Saturday as crews work to repair the damage caused by floods from the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Working at Jamaica's aid distribution center at the Jamaica Community Church on Saturday, Mary Parliman and Nancy Santilly sort through clothes donated for residents forced from their homes during floods caused by the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Newfane Selectboard Chairman Dennis Wiswall shows where the water level was during Tropical Storm Irene along Wiswall Hill Road. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall threatened more flooding and wash out of roads.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer During a meeting of the West River Radio Club at Grace Cottage Hospital on Tuesday, member Mark Kracum, far right, describes the contents of a photo he took of Dot's Restaurant following the flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Irene. The club, with many members associated with Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services, or RACES, turned their hobby into a vital community service by creating temporary radio networks for emergency responders in areas where normal communications had been wiped out during the flooding.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer C.J. King, right, a volunteer at Jamaica's aid distribution center at the Community Church, helps Dawn Slade sort through a pile of hats during the benefit bag sale on Sunday. Surplus clothing donated to the Hurricane Irene relief effort is now being sold by the bagful, at a suggested donation of five dollars per bag, with all proceeds going to the disaster relief fund. The sale continues today, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with a break from 12:00 to 2:00.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Workers from Gene Armstong Excavating remove the damaged mobile homes from Glen Park in West Brattleboro, Thursday morning. The mobile homes were severely damaged by the flooding of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Holly Pelczynski - Bennington Banner Volunteers and Members of the Tri-City Valley cats work together to renovate the Hoosick youth baseball/softball field after it was destroyed by hurricane Irene in 2011 The Town of Hoosick Youth Baseball / Softball field is one of our fields that will be renovated this spring as part of the "4 in 24" project, where 4 parks will be renovated in 24 hours.
KRISTOPHER RADDER — BRATTLEBORO REFORMER Volunteers people plant trees and other plants at the Karlan-Mason Green River Island, in Guilford, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The island formed during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 when flood waters created a new river after some of the water flow was dammed up and then washed away the home that was on the land.
Guy Payne clears a hole of rocks as a tree is planted on Friday, May 6, 2016. A team of roughly 40 to 50 people gathered along the river banks of the Saxtons River, off Route 121 in Rockingham, to plant nearly 400 trees to expand the riparian tree buffer at a riverfront site that was heavily damaged by Tropical Storm Irene. Kristopher Radder / Reformer Staff
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Cindy Coble looks at empty shelves that once held bottled water while shopping for storm supplies at Hannafords in Brattleboro on Saturday. Area businesses ran short of many essentials as residents stocked up ahead of the arrival on Sunday of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Evan Cross, foreground, Greg Phillips, and others peer over the Elliot St. Bridge at the raging muddy water of the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Derrick Arbuckle watches from the top of the parking garage as the Whetstone Brook floods downtown Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Jordan Wright takes a photo of the swolen West River as it rages under the closed Dummerston Covered Bridge on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer The driver of a pickup truck does a fist pump after crossing a wide stretch of flooded roadway on Rt. 30 in Newfane on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer The Bartonsville Bridge in Rockingham completely washed away during tropical storm Irene.
Zachary P> Stephens/Reformer The Route 30 bridge over the West River in Jamaica was completely washed away during the Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of Dover Road in Williamsville was completely washed out during Tropical Strom Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of Sunset Lake Road was washed out during Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of Route 9 in West Brattleboro collapsed during Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Volunteers clear out damaged items from Adivasi on Flat Street in Brattleboro which was flooded by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Elissa Bhanti, owner of Adivasi, lays out fabric from her store to dry in the sun. Adivasi was one of the several businesses on Flat Street in Brattleboro that suffered severe flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer The Brattleboro Farmer's Market was severely damaged by the Whetstone Brook during the flooding from Tropical Storm Irene. A work party has been scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the area and prepare it for Saturday which they plan to open as usual.
More than 20 people showed up on Wednesday to help Stan Lynde, owner of Lynde Motorsports, clean his shop after Tropical Storm Irene brought 4 feet of water through his business on Flat Street.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer People work to clean up the mess at Melrose Terrace caused by flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of the back of Whetstone Studios on Williams Street in Brattleboro has been completely washed away by flooding from the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Excavator operators clear large boulders from the main channel of the Ball Mountain Brook in Jamaica as cleanup continued Saturday from floods caused by the remanants of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Signs and barricades alert travelers that Williams St., already restricted due to construction on the I-91 bridge, is fully closed following flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Emergency workers respond to the Old Grist Mill in Williamsville where John Walker was trapped while trying to salvage materials from the building after it was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Emergency workers respond to the Old Grist Mill in Williamsville where John Walker was trapped while trying to salvage materials from the building after it was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Workers from Gene Armstong Excavating remove the damaged mobile homes from Glen Park in West Brattleboro, Thursday morning. The mobile homes were severely damaged by the flooding of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Tami Rabideau snaps a photo with her cell phone and Rocky Smith watches as the muddy water of the Whetstone Brook crashes spectacularly over the the last falls before joining the Connecticut River in Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer After being severely damaged by the flooding waters of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene, the Whetstone Studio building has been partially rebuilt.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from Tom Call Excavation demolish a building at Melrose Terrace, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from Tom Call Excavation demolish a building at Melrose Terrace, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from Tom Call Excavation demolish a building at Melrose Terrace, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from Tom Call Excavation demolish a building at Melrose Terrace, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer A car in a low-lying parking lot is left to fend for itself as the Whetstone Brook surgers out of its banks on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of Dover Road in Williamsville was completely washed out during Tropical Strom Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Homes were severely damaged at the Glen Park in West Brattleboro by flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Paul Harlow of Harlow's Farm in Westminster turns a field of peppers that were flooded from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Paul Harlow of Harlow's Farm in Westminster turns a field of peppers that were flooded from Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer An excavator operator pushes a large boulder out of the main channel of the Ball Mountain Brook in Jamaica on Saturday as crews work to repair the damage caused by floods from the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Working at Jamaica's aid distribution center at the Jamaica Community Church on Saturday, Mary Parliman and Nancy Santilly sort through clothes donated for residents forced from their homes during floods caused by the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
The foundation of Marlboro Collision was erased by the rushing flood waters of the Whetstone Brook caused by Tropical Storm Irene.
Newfane Selectboard Chairman Dennis Wiswall shows where the water level was during Tropical Storm Irene along Wiswall Hill Road. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall threatened more flooding and wash out of roads.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Governor Peter Shumlin, right, and Neil Lunderville land at Sonnax in Rockingham while touring the area to see the destruction from Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer During a meeting of the West River Radio Club at Grace Cottage Hospital on Tuesday, member Mark Kracum, far right, describes the contents of a photo he took of Dot's Restaurant following the flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Irene. The club, with many members associated with Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services, or RACES, turned their hobby into a vital community service by creating temporary radio networks for emergency responders in areas where normal communications had been wiped out during the flooding.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer C.J. King, right, a volunteer at Jamaica's aid distribution center at the Community Church, helps Dawn Slade sort through a pile of hats during the benefit bag sale on Sunday. Surplus clothing donated to the Hurricane Irene relief effort is now being sold by the bagful, at a suggested donation of five dollars per bag, with all proceeds going to the disaster relief fund. The sale continues today, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with a break from 12:00 to 2:00.
Josh Stilts/Reformer This is what remains of Dot's restaurant following the historic flooding and massive damage caused by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformers Town workers repair damage to the area of Auger Hole Road in Marlboro caused by flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A bridge on Auger Hole Road in Marlboro gets repaired following the damage from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Work continues to be done on Dover Road in Williamsville after it was severely damaged from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Workers from Gene Armstong Excavating remove the damaged mobile homes from Glen Park in West Brattleboro, Thursday morning. The mobile homes were severely damaged by the flooding of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Josh Stilts/Reformer The Deerfield River moves lazily by as half of Dot's Restaurant, which was badly damaged when the river flooded during Tropical Storm Irene last August, is moved by crane Tuesday.
Holly Pelczynski - Bennington Banner Volunteers and Members of the Tri-City Valley cats work together to renovate the Hoosick youth baseball/softball field after it was destroyed by hurricane Irene in 2011 The Town of Hoosick Youth Baseball / Softball field is one of our fields that will be renovated this spring as part of the "4 in 24" project, where 4 parks will be renovated in 24 hours.
The Bartonsville Bridge in Rockingham completely rebuilt since Tropical Storm Irene. Kristopher Radder / Reformer Staff
KRISTOPHER RADDER — BRATTLEBORO REFORMER Volunteers people plant trees and other plants at the Karlan-Mason Green River Island, in Guilford, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The island formed during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 when flood waters created a new river after some of the water flow was dammed up and then washed away the home that was on the land.
Guy Payne clears a hole of rocks as a tree is planted on Friday, May 6, 2016. A team of roughly 40 to 50 people gathered along the river banks of the Saxtons River, off Route 121 in Rockingham, to plant nearly 400 trees to expand the riparian tree buffer at a riverfront site that was heavily damaged by Tropical Storm Irene. Kristopher Radder / Reformer Staff
Meg had a C-section birth for Charlotte and it was advised she be under medical care for a vaginal birth. Southwestern Vermont Medical Center told the couple they could come but Meg would need to have a C-section again, which she did not want and they couldn’t make it to Bennington due to road issues.
First responders tried to arrange a helicopter ride to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, but weather prevented it.
“I was terrified because it was so windy,” Meg said. “I would not have enjoyed that flight.”
The couple learned that doctors were stationed at a shelter set up at the former Twin Valley High School in Wilmington, now home to the Old School Community Center. To get there, they had to drive through different detours.
A doctor established that Meg still had time before the baby would come. Jason said he believes the stress of all the events probably slowed the contractions.
Someone told the couple they could make it to North Adams, Mass., where there was a hospital at the time. Jason said this advice came from the National Guard.
A photo of Meg in a hospital bed in North Adams shows her feeling so relieved. That changed when she received word that if she was not at 4 centimeters, she would be discharged in the morning because she wasn’t in active labor yet.
The couple was told to stay in the area and they went to Williamstown, Mass. They got coffee and ended up having tea with Meg’s father’s college friends on Aug. 29, 2011.
Meg’s mom, who lives in Wilmington, looked at ways the couple could get to Interstate 91 because they really wanted to get back to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where they had a doula and team ready to assist with the birth. They went from Williamstown to Greenfield via Wilmington then Route 112, “not the most direct way if you look at the map,” Meg said.
Her mom tested the route before they committed to the trip. Jason described being “really scared driving up as it got dark coming into Brattleboro.”
“The road was bad,” he said. “It was raining I think.”
At one spot where the road was half washed out, he saw a sports-utility vehicle upside down. He said he slowed down to see if everyone was OK but kept going after getting confirmation.
When the couple arrived at the Brattleboro hospital, they were told they could stay until the birth. They also were told doctors miscalculated Meg’s due date and she had another day.
Madeline arrived at 2:54 a.m. Aug. 31, 2011 after Meg was in active labor for about 14 hours and early labor for about 48 hours.
“It was a very long labor,” Meg said.
She remembered it being a very busy day for baby deliveries. Brattleboro Memorial Hospital records show seven babies born there between Aug. 28 and 30, 2011.
At the time, Jason was on the fire department in East Dover. He still feels guilty about getting out of a lot of storm-related work because of the new baby. He said it wasn’t until much later that he saw photos of the destruction in downtown Wilmington.
For Meg, chairwoman of the Wilmington Planning Commission, flood resiliency is a big topic for her and fellow commissioners. And Wilmington Works, where she is program coordinator, resulted in part from explorations after the storm to revive the downtown.
When Madeline was 2- or 3-years-old, she loved hearing the story of her birth. She would always ask about it while taking car trips.