DOVER — Madeline Staloff came into the world two weeks late for two self-proclaimed reasons.

“One, I want to be disastrous,” she said. “And number two, I’m comfy in here.”

In August 2011, her family was living in East Dover when she and Tropical Storm Irene arrived. They have since lived in Wilmington and recently bought a house in Greenfield, Mass.

Madeline’s mom Meg Staloff recalled the events of Aug. 28, 2011.

“It was some time in the late morning and we were thinking, maybe we should just go stay in Brattleboro or something just so we’re close to the hospital just in case,” Meg said.

Getting into the car, Meg and her husband Jason wondered why all the East Dover Fire Department trucks were moved from the fire station to a place near the former general store, where there was higher elevation. They hadn’t realized the severity of the flooding predicted.

“We said, ‘OK, we just need to get to Brattleboro, labor has started.’ And they were like, ‘Not happening,’” Meg said, referring to first responders. “I think that was the only moment of pure terror in my entire life. I was like what do you mean?”

Meg and Jason went back home and West Dover Fire Chief Rich Werner came by in his truck, telling them an emergency shelter was set up at Dover Elementary School. A picture on the back of the annual town report the next year showed a Volkswagen Golf being driven down Goose City Road by Jason behind the truck as Werner made sure they could make it to the school.

Rain was coming down and roads were washing out. Meg was having contractions about every 12 minutes, which she said were her body’s way of saying it was ready to start the birth process but she still had some time.

Her 2-year-old at the time, Charlotte, was at home with Jason’s sister, mother and niece who came from the Jersey Shore. Neighbors and first responders advised them against returning home, where access to running water and power was not guaranteed.

Meg had a C-section birth for Charlotte and it was advised she be under medical care for a vaginal birth. Southwestern Vermont Medical Center told the couple they could come but Meg would need to have a C-section again, which she did not want and they couldn’t make it to Bennington due to road issues.

First responders tried to arrange a helicopter ride to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, but weather prevented it.

“I was terrified because it was so windy,” Meg said. “I would not have enjoyed that flight.”

The couple learned that doctors were stationed at a shelter set up at the former Twin Valley High School in Wilmington, now home to the Old School Community Center. To get there, they had to drive through different detours.

A doctor established that Meg still had time before the baby would come. Jason said he believes the stress of all the events probably slowed the contractions.

Someone told the couple they could make it to North Adams, Mass., where there was a hospital at the time. Jason said this advice came from the National Guard.

A photo of Meg in a hospital bed in North Adams shows her feeling so relieved. That changed when she received word that if she was not at 4 centimeters, she would be discharged in the morning because she wasn’t in active labor yet.

The couple was told to stay in the area and they went to Williamstown, Mass. They got coffee and ended up having tea with Meg’s father’s college friends on Aug. 29, 2011.

Meg’s mom, who lives in Wilmington, looked at ways the couple could get to Interstate 91 because they really wanted to get back to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where they had a doula and team ready to assist with the birth. They went from Williamstown to Greenfield via Wilmington then Route 112, “not the most direct way if you look at the map,” Meg said.

Her mom tested the route before they committed to the trip. Jason described being “really scared driving up as it got dark coming into Brattleboro.”

“The road was bad,” he said. “It was raining I think.”

At one spot where the road was half washed out, he saw a sports-utility vehicle upside down. He said he slowed down to see if everyone was OK but kept going after getting confirmation.

When the couple arrived at the Brattleboro hospital, they were told they could stay until the birth. They also were told doctors miscalculated Meg’s due date and she had another day.

Madeline arrived at 2:54 a.m. Aug. 31, 2011 after Meg was in active labor for about 14 hours and early labor for about 48 hours.

“It was a very long labor,” Meg said.

She remembered it being a very busy day for baby deliveries. Brattleboro Memorial Hospital records show seven babies born there between Aug. 28 and 30, 2011.

At the time, Jason was on the fire department in East Dover. He still feels guilty about getting out of a lot of storm-related work because of the new baby. He said it wasn’t until much later that he saw photos of the destruction in downtown Wilmington.

For Meg, chairwoman of the Wilmington Planning Commission, flood resiliency is a big topic for her and fellow commissioners. And Wilmington Works, where she is program coordinator, resulted in part from explorations after the storm to revive the downtown.

When Madeline was 2- or 3-years-old, she loved hearing the story of her birth. She would always ask about it while taking car trips.

“It’s a wild story,” Meg said.