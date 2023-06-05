BRATTLEBORO — An avid dog lover and extremely hardworking person who dedicated his life to Rescue Inc. was honored during a funeral procession through town on Monday afternoon.
Rescue Inc.’s Lt. Joseph Thompson died of pancreatic cancer on April 29, 2023, after an eight-month battle.
Thompson began his career as a volunteer EMT covering the overnight shifts in 1982. Since that time, his role turned into a full-time leadership position.
The “Stars of Life” website from the American Ambulance Association highlighted Thompson’s role at Rescue Inc, and his passion for helping others.
Several first responders participated in a funeral procession in Brattleboro for Rescue Inc.’s Lt. Joseph Thompson on Monday, June 5, 2023. Thompson died of pancreatic cancer on April 29. Purchase local photos online.
Steve McCoy plays “Taps” under an American flag on Main Street in Brattleboro as a funeral procession for Rescue Inc.’s Lt. Joseph Thompson on Monday, June 5, 2023. Thompson died of pancreatic cancer on April 29.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People view the funeral procession as it passes them on Main Street in Brattleboro for Rescue Inc.’s Lt. Joseph Thompson on Monday, June 5, 2023. Thompson died of pancreatic cancer on April 29.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Steve McCoy plays “Taps” under an American flag on Main Street in Brattleboro as a funeral procession for Rescue Inc.’s Lt. Joseph Thompson on Monday, June 5, 2023. Thompson died of pancreatic cancer on April 29.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A funeral procession passes under an American flag on Main Street in Brattleboro for Rescue Inc.’s Lt. Joseph Thompson on Monday, June 5, 2023. Thompson died of pancreatic cancer on April 29.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A funeral procession passes under an American flag on Main Street in Brattleboro for Rescue Inc.’s Lt. Joseph Thompson on Monday, June 5, 2023. Thompson died of pancreatic cancer on April 29.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
“Joe says he loves working at Rescue because, 'every day is a new and exciting challenge that keeps me on my toes and thinking. It’s a wonderful place, otherwise I wouldn’t have been here for forty years.' Despite already wearing many hats, Joe is constantly being thrown into different roles. One minute he is conducting an on-road drivers test for a new employee, and the next he is driving a critical care transfer, and, as soon as he returns, he is doing a car seat check and then restocking all the supplies,” reads the article on Thompson. “He takes these new challenges and obstacles with stride and continues to hum his way through the day with a positive attitude and a smile on his face.”
Thompson's son, Greg Thompson, said his father was a “real hard working man with a heart of gold.” Thompson said his father was told he was not going to live past Christmas, but kept working until 10 days before his death in April.
“Joe was known as one of the hardest working men around here; he ran a maintenance company doing lawns for a long time, worked with Rescue closely for over 40 years,” said the younger Thompson. “There was no moss growing under his feet.”
He added that Rescue was more than a career for his father, it was a passion. He added that everywhere his father went, he was always willing to help.
“He would always put every effort into saving somebody in any situation they were in,” Thompson said about his father.
As the parking lot of Rescue Inc., on Canal Street filled with ambulances from surrounding departments and fire trucks lined up in the parking lot of Market 32, Thompson said it was pretty incredible to see the amount of people that turned out.
“It means a lot to me, because it just shows how much of this community loves and respects him and how much Rescue appreciated what he did for them and all the people that he touched in this area,” said Thompson.
