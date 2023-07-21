BRATTLEBORO — Lilac Ridge Farm held a fundraiser on Wednesday to benefit NOFA VT's Farmer Emergency Fund, with 50 percent of creemee sales and 100 percent of donations from PYO flowers going toward the effort. The fundraiser was a collaboration with Vermont Land Trust, Lilac Ridge Farm and Miller Farm in support of farmers affected by recent flooding. Live music was performed by Casey Greenleaf.
Heidi Meyers picks flowers at Lilac Ridge Farm on July 19, 2023 as part of a collaborative fundraiser with Vermont Land Trust and Miller Farm to support the NOFA VT Emergency Fund for farmers affected by the recent floods. Purchase local photos online.
Gaia Uman with a sprinkled maple creemee at Lilac Ridge Farm on July 19, 2023. 50% of all creemee sales this day were donated to NOFA VT Emergency Fund for farmers affected by the recent floods. The fundraiser was a collaboration with Lilac Ridge Farm, the Vermont Land Trust and Miller Farm
Casey Greenleaf performs at a fundraiser at Lilac Ridge Farm on Wednesday, July 19th to benefit NOFA VT's Farmer Emergency Fund. The fundraiser was a collaboration with Vermont Land Trust, Lilac Ridge Farm and Miller Farm in support of farmers affected by recent flooding.
Honora Walsh takes a creemee order at Lilac Ridge Farm Wednesday, July 19th when 50% of the proceeds were donated to NOFA VT Emergency Fund for farmers affected by the recent floods. The fundraiser was a collaboration with Lilac Ridge Farm, the Vermont Land Trust and Miller Farm and included live music performed by Casey Greenleaf.
Maple Creemees were served up at Lilac Ridge Farm Wednesday, July 19th with 50% of the proceeds donated to NOFA VT Emergency Fund for farmers affected by the recent floods. The fundraiser was a collaboration with Lilac Ridge Farm, the Vermont Land Trust and Miller Farm with live music performed by Casey Greenleaf.
Maple Creemees were served up at Lilac Ridge Farm Wednesday, July 19th with 50% of the proceeds donated to NOFA VT Emergency Fund for farmers affected by the recent floods. The fundraiser was a collaboration with Lilac Ridge Farm, the Vermont Land Trust and Miller Farm with live music performed by Casey Greenleaf.
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
Kelly Fletcher
