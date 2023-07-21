Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — Lilac Ridge Farm held a fundraiser on Wednesday to benefit NOFA VT's Farmer Emergency Fund, with 50 percent of creemee sales and 100 percent of donations from PYO flowers going toward the effort. The fundraiser was a collaboration with Vermont Land Trust, Lilac Ridge Farm and Miller Farm in support of farmers affected by recent flooding. Live music was performed by Casey Greenleaf.

PHOTOS: NOFA-VT Fundraiser at Lilac Ridge Farm