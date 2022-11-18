NEWFANE — Another deadly fire struck Windham County this week. After a building fire was reported around 1 a.m. at 521 Route 30 on Friday, Nov. 18, one of the investigators for the Vermont State Police Public Safety Fire and Explosion Unit confirmed a body was removed from the rubble.
A neighbor who lives close to the scene said they were awoken by an explosion around 1:10 a.m. and then saw the flames at 1:15. They said there were additional small explosions as crews got the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. With debris scattered around, members Vermont State Police Public Safety Fire and Explosion Unit took distance measurements of the front door of the home, which was located across the road and twisted up after an explosion. It is unclear when the explosion occurred, but investigators said it was caused by the fire.
Family members and those in the community gathered at the site Friday morning and embraced each other as crews swift through the building’s remains.
The Vermont State Police Public Safety Fire and Explosion Unit was investigating another fatal fire at 129 Taft Brook Road in East Dover on Thursday where it was discovered that a male victim had died from a fire on Tuesday.