Jeffery Strelzin, associate attorney general for New Hampshire’s Department of Justice, walks to his car while at a scene of suspicious deaths on Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Members of the New Hampshire’s Major Crime Unit investigates two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Members of the New Hampshire’s Major Crime Unit investigates two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Police officers from Hinsdale and New Hampshire State Police investigate two suspicious deaths at 767 Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
HINSDALE, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, the New Hampshire State Police and the Hinsdale Police Department have identified the two people found dead at a home on Plain Road as David Lent, 47, and his son, Tyler Gilbert, 12.
Though the cause of death won't be officially declared until autopsies have been performed, a news release characterizes them as shooting deaths.
The incident occurred at 12:53 p.m., states the news release, which was issued at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
"Based upon the information gathered so far, this incident appears to be contained and all individuals involved have been identified," states the news release. "Further, there does not appear to be any danger to the public stemming from this incident."
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Jeff Strelzin, Associate Attorney General, told WMUR-TV that based upon the investigation, no other people were involved and no arrests will be made.
A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told the Reformer that he’s never had a conversation with the folks living next door, at 767 Plain Road, but they were always quiet and minded their own business.
He said he saw them working on their deck today, but did not notice anything out of the ordinary.
“They’ve always been great neighbors,” said the man. “Always working on their house. They seemed to be very nice people.”
Late Wednesday night, Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj posted a message on Facebook, expressing his condolences to the family of Lent and Gilbert.
"Some very distraught fellow human beings are hanging on every word and your empathy, understanding and compassion are important right now," he wrote.
He urged people to think before they post comments on social media.
"Today a family was devastated and some of them received terrible news by Facebook," wrote Rataj. "I wish that they had been able to get the dreadful news with a level of privacy and dignity."