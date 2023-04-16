BRATTLEBORO — Federal drug and firearms charges were dismissed Friday against Nicholas Baker, who was charged by Vermont with second-degree murder in an August 2022 shooting at Great River Terrace on Putney Road.
According to documents filed in federal court in Vermont, a count of transporting firearms and a count of possessing fentanyl with the intent of selling it were dismissed without prejudice, which means the federal government can file those charges again at a later date.
The Windham County State's Attorney's Office told the Reformer the state's case against Baker will proceed.
According to court documents, Baker, 35, shot and killed Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, of Hartford, Conn., at the supportive housing facility on Putney Road on Aug. 19, 2022.
Baker told investigators that when Ledbetter intruded into his apartment, a handgun fell out of his pocket. Baker said he picked up the gun and shot Ledbetter. According to the medical examiner’s office, Ledbetter was shot three times.
However, investigators with the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Unit conducted a search of Baker’s residence and recovered a blue, plastic Bersa pistol box with a manufacturer sticker for a Bersa model BP9CC 9 mm pistol, serial number K94815, which matched the pistol recovered by law enforcement in the apartment after the shooting.
Police also found 50 glassine bags of suspected fentanyl on Baker.
He was charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for being a felon in possession of a firearm because of previous convictions that include being an accessory to burglary.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont said the office has no comment on the dismissal.
In 2014, Baker shot a man in the stomach with a 12-gauge shotgun after a dispute at his Stage Road home in Guilford.
Baker was acquitted of aggravated assault but convicted of cultivating 25 or more marijuana plants, which was a felony, and received a sentence of 50 to 59 days on a work crew.
In 2013, Baker was accused of stabbing a man on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Mass.
He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.
Those charges were dismissed by Massachusetts after he was arrested following the Guilford shooting.
Great River Terrace, on the site of the former Lamplighter Inn, is a permanent supportive housing program, owned and operated by Windham and Windsor Housing Trust, with on-site services provided by Groundworks Collaborative and Health Care and Rehabilitation Services.