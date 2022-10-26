BRATTLEBORO — A woman who accepted a plea agreement in a home invasion robbery in Westminster in March did not show up for her change of plea hearing in federal court on Sept. 30.
Jacquelyn Fougere, 29, of Springfield, was charged with conspiring with Daniel King, 41, of Westminster, in a robbery of a Westminster resident on March 14.
King was shot by the homeowner and has been in custody since April. He was also charged with conspiring to commit a robbery.
Fougere was released from federal custody on Aug. 9 and reached a plea agreement on Aug. 30.
However, on Sept. 20, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont received a report from Fougere's probation officer that she had not checked in since Sept. 7.
Fougere also violated her conditions of release when she left her approved residence in Mount Holly without notifying her probation officer.
Fougere’s current whereabouts are unknown.
"[T]here is clear and convincing evidence defendant Fougere has violated her release conditions, and requests that the court issue an arrest warrant for the defendant," state court documents.