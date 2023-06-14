SHELBURNE — Vineyards and apple orchards across the Northeast are still gauging damage from a late-season frost in May that wiped out a third to most of the crop for some growers who say it’s the worst frost damage they have ever seen.
Some states are seeking federal disaster declarations, which would make low-interest loans and other programs available to affected growers, while agriculture officials across the region are contemplating together asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture for direct aid to farmers.
In southern Vermont, Scott Farm Orchard lost up to 90 percent of its apple crop when the temperature dipped to 25 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 3 degrees Celsius) for five hours on May 18. At the northern end of the state, Shelburne Vineyards in Shelburne, Vermont, lost about 50 percent of its grape crop, which is potentially a half-million dollar revenue loss, according to head wine grower and vineyard manager Ethan Joseph.
To make up for lost production, Shelburne Vineyards plans to buy additional grapes at a time when its overall costs this year will be higher due to the frost, Joseph told The Associated Press. The vineyard has wine in stock to sell and it’s not off the table that it could raise prices, he said.
“We’ve never seen this kind of freeze event, certainly in the history of the vineyard,” Joseph said. “I’ve been here for 16 years. We’ve never seen anything like it.”
U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both of New York, have asked the USDA for disaster relief for orchards and vineyards but did not specify how much was needed as damage is still being assessed. New York is the country’s second top apple-producing state after Washington.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has requested a federal agriculture disaster declaration for the state, which, if approved, would make federal disaster assistance programs, such as emergency loans, available to farmers to cover losses. Vermont’s agriculture secretary is asking agriculture officials in other New England states, as well as New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, to join Vermont in seeking more USDA aid, saying that without it, businesses could downsize or close, delivering devastating blows to local economies.
Terence Bradshaw, associate professor in the plant and soil science department at the University of Vermont, who also is a tree fruit and viticulture specialist, estimates Vermont lost 50 percent to 70 percent of its commercial apple crop.
The length of time that the temperature dipped below freezing was unusual but it was a confluence of circumstances — the bud stage, susceptible plant tissues that were out, and a lack of wind — that caused such damage, he said.
The late frost was rare enough that Bradshaw doesn’t think area orchards and vineyards will invest in frost irrigation or other frost protections.
Some apple growers may have a little bit more fruit than they expected, Bradshaw said. “The question is how much is enough to justify not throwing in the towel for the year and just say let’s step away, you know, cut our costs,” he said.