BURLINGTON — A woman who was allegedly involved in a home invasion in Westminster on March 14 has been charged in federal court.
According to documents filed in Vermont federal court, Jacquelyn Fougere, 29, of Springfield, broke into a mobile home with Daniel King, 40, of Westminster, and attempted to rob the occupant of cash and THC cartridges.
Fougere is also suspected of assisting Samuel Colby, 39, of Springfield, in attempting to rob the 802 Credit Union in Springfield on Jan. 13.
"Given the defendant's involvement in these two attempted violent crimes, both of which were designed to obtain money to purchase illicit narcotics, the defendant should not be released without a structured plan designed to address her addiction," states a motion for detention.
King has also been charged in federal court for his involvement in the Westminster home invasion.
"The victim reported to law enforcement that King was carrying a firearm when he kicked down the door to the trailer," state documents filed in federal court. "King also was carrying zip ties which were readied as makeshift handcuffs ..."
Shortly after King kicked in the door, the occupant, Nathaniel Keefe shot him.
King was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. Upon release, King was taken into custody. On April 7, King pleaded not guilty in state court to charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling armed with a deadly weapon. He was ordered held without bail.
According to the federal indictment, Fougere and King "knowingly and voluntarily agreed and conspired to unlawfully obstruct, delay, and affect commerce and the movement of articles in commerce by robbery and to commit and threaten physical violence to persons and property in furtherance of robbery, namely the unlawful taking and obtaining of personal property, drugs, and money, by means of actual or threatened force, violence, and fear of injury."
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont asked the court to detain Fougere because the case was "a crime of violence" and because "there are no conditions of release which will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community."
The motion for detention also notes that Fougere is believed to be "an active abuser" of opiates from at least January 2022 until the time of arrest.
"Further, the defendant participated in the attempted robbery charged in the grand jury's Indictment due to a desire to obtain money to purchase illicit narcotics."
In state court, Colby has been charged with robbing or attempting to rob the Circle K truck stop at Exit 7 of Interstate 91 and Allen Brothers on Route 5 in Westminster on Jan. 6, People's United Bank in Springfield on Jan. 10, 802 Credit Union in Springfield on Jan. 13 and the Family Dollar on Chester Road in Springfield on Jan. 14.
Colby has been charged in federal court for a robbery of the 802 Credit Union in Springfield on Jan. 8.
According to court documents, Colby has a history of alcohol and substance abuse, prior failures to appear and earlier violations of probation, parole or supervised release.
King has a criminal record extending back to 1999, including 10 felonies and three misdemeanors and had a three-and-a-half to 10-year sentence imposed on him in 2018 on charges of burglary, accessory to burglary, and possession of stolen property.
He was placed on furlough in January 2021 and instructed to live in Wallingford and work at a dog kennel there. In May 2021, King was sent back to jail for violating his furlough, but a state judge released him prior to the Westminster home invasion after concluding the Department of Corrections had "abused its discretion" by detaining him for more than six months.
According to court documents, King has a history of substance abuse, including crack cocaine and heroin.