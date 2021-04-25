BRATTLEBORO — As the town prepares to receive $3.3 million in federal coronavirus relief from the American Rescue Plan Act, local officials have identified one area sure to get some of the money: addressing a deficit in the parking fund.
“It’s not really a very flashy thing to use ARPA Money on but it’s something that has deeply impacted the town because of COVID and now it makes a lot of sense that we would move forward and use some of it so it makes us whole in that way,” Select Board Vice Chairman Ian Goodnow said at the Select Board meeting held remotely Tuesday.
Revenue from parking fees and parking fines dropped significantly this year due to less demand and use of municipal parking. Rental income for commercial space at the Transportation Center also was reduced substantially, as Dottie’s Discount Foods left and the town is charging a lot less for Experience Goods to lease property to help the store survive the pandemic.
Town staff is anticipated to recommend using about $300,000 of the relief funds to offset the deficit. Town Manager Peter Elwell said the primary purpose of municipal funding in ARPA is to offset operations of government that suffered financially due to the pandemic.
“We want to make sure we prop up an operation that’s already integral to town government and services we provide to the community, that is going to fall deeply into deficit this year,” he said.
No other financial business for the municipality is of concern for Elwell.
“But as has been true throughout COVID,” he said, “the parking fund is running way behind and we know we will have a significant operating deficit in the parking fund this year. We’ve known since early in the fiscal year. We started talking about this last October.”
Elwell said without relief funds, the town would make up the deficit by applying money from the general fund.
“But of course that would draw down the healthy position of the general fund and place a burden on the taxpayers going forward,” he said, “so it is great we have the ARPA funds to prop back up the parking fund.”
Board Chairman Elizabeth McLoughlin said town accounting shows the pandemic’s impact has been on parking fund revenue.
“And of course, we’re grateful this is the only major loss that we have,” she said.